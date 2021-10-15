Fitter & Faster Podcast: Run Smarter to Run Faster

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

Welcome to Triathlete’s training podcast, Fitter & Faster, where we cover one training topic in-depth each month—from the basics to your questions, plus all the gear you need.

Fitter & Faster and all our Triathlete podcasts are now on one feed, so you can get all your triathlon news in one place. Be sure to subscribe to our Triathlete podcast feed so you don’t miss anything: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can also listen to past Fitter & Faster episodes with Dr. Stacy Sims, Jay Dicharry, Dean Karnazes, Matt Dixon, cycling guru Matt Bottrill, sports psychologist Jeff Troesch, and plenty more.

In this episode of “Fitter & Faster,” run coach David Roche joins host Emma-Kate Lidbury to talk all things running—from how to get the most from your running this off season, to how to structure your training, improve your form, and stay injury-free. It’s a fun and fascinating chat in which Roche gives us plenty of insights into how he helps guide the many runners he coaches through his coaching company, Some Work, All Play. He talks us through a typical week of run training and lets us into a few secrets on how to get faster, quicker. (Spoiler alert: it doesn’t involve hours of run drills, agonizing over cadence, or over-analyzing form.)

We also talk about strength training for running, with Roche referencing a couple of different routines that he has on Trail Runner’s website: 3-minute mountain legs and 8-minute speed legs.

And if you’re a triathlete who’s keen to venture off-road this fall or winter, Roche has a few fun tips on how to get the most fun and fitness out of that. If you enjoyed Roche’s perspective, you can tune into his own podcast, Some Work, All Play, which he co-hosts with his wife and fellow coach Megan.

And, of course, it wouldn’t be Fitter & Faster without our Gear Up section with resident gear guru and Triathlete executive editor Chris Foster. As a distinguished runner and tech geek, Foster is in a league of his own talking us through some of the latest run trends, how they’ve impacted the latest run gear and gadgets, and what’s best for you to use to get the most from your miles.

In the show, we reference our Fall Running Shoe Guide and this news story about On Running’s IPO.