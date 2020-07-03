Fitter & Faster Podcast: Matt Dixon On The Secrets Of Training And Racing Success

Welcome to Triathlete’s new training podcast, Fitter & Faster. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

In episode four of Fitter & Faster, Matt Dixon—head coach and founder of Purple Patch Fitness—joins host Emma-Kate Lidbury to talk about how he’s built one of the largest and most successful triathlon squads in the world. What started as a sketch of his “coaching vision” on the back of an airplane napkin has now led to him guiding athletes to 300+ pro podiums and almost 300 Kona age-group qualifications.

Matt covers a lot of ground in this episode—from the biggest mistakes he sees athletes making to the common traits he finds in all of his highest-achieving racers. He dishes out some real talk on how to overcome pandemic fatigue and speaks candidly about some of his biggest coaching mistakes, as well as his greatest successes.

As a coach who has worked with many world-class athletes, Matt also gives some insights into finding race-day magic, particularly how he helped take pro Tim Reed from over-analyzer to world champion. Matt’s perspective on his work with age-groupers is equally interesting; he has helped scores of athletes fulfill their potential on 10 hours of training (or less) per week, including some of Silicon Valley’s most notable CEOs.