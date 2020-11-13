Fitter & Faster Podcast: Joe Friel & Jim Rutberg on Getting the Most from Riding Inside

Welcome to Triathlete’s training podcast, Fitter & Faster. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: Apple | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can listen to past episodes with Dr. Stacy Sims, Jay Dicharry, Erin Carson and Kate Ligler, Dean Karnazes, Matt Dixon, cycling guru Matt Bottrill, sports psychologist Jeff Troesch, ageless wonder Dede Griesbauer, and coach Ryan Bolton.

In episode 11 of Fitter & Faster, endurance coaches Joe Friel and Jim Rutberg join host Emma-Kate Lidbury to talk about the indoor cycling phenomenon. As co-authors of the book Ride Inside, Friel and Rutberg have examined every aspect of indoor cycling—from the equipment and training benefits to the evolution of what is fast becoming a sport in its own right. Friel, who is the co-founder of Training Peaks and has been involved in triathlon for more than 40 years, also gives his insights into getting the most from your training (in triathlon, not just for indoor cycling), as well as how to learn from some of the biggest mistakes he sees athletes make. The show concludes with a look at the future of indoor riding and where gamification will go in the next five years.

If you’re looking for an indoor bike session, check out this One-Hour Workout from Friel. You can use code RIDEINSIDE for 15% off the Ride Inside book, available from velopress.com.