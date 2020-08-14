Fitter & Faster Podcast: Jay Dicharry On How To Stay Injury-Free

Welcome to Triathlete’s training podcast, Fitter & Faster. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

In episode 7 of Fitter & Faster, physical therapist Jay Dicharry joins host Emma-Kate Lidbury to talk about injury prevention. Dicharry is an expert in the field of movement and biomechanical analysis and has helped thousands of triathletes overcome injury. He gives some great insights into how to stay injury-free, perhaps the most important of all being learning how to move well and building a body that is strong and robust enough to withstand the many hundreds of miles you want to swim, bike, and run.

Dicharry, who is the author of Running Rewired, also talks about some of the biggest mistakes he sees triathletes making and gives us some exercises to help keep injuries at bay.