Fitter & Faster Podcast: How to Get Race Ready

In this month’s episode of Fitter & Faster, former professional athlete turned coach Rebekah Keat joins host Emma-Kate Lidbury to talk about all aspects of getting race ready. Keat now coaches athletes of all abilities—from pros to beginners—at Team Sirius, the coaching company she leads together with her wife Siri Lindley, who coached three-time Ironman world champion Mirinda Carfrae to her world titles.

With race season right around the corner here in the northern hemisphere, Keat gives us her insights and advice on those all-important weeks leading into race day. We chat through how your training should change from about six weeks out from your key race all the way through to your taper (and Keat gives us one of Carfrae’s key race simulation sessions). We also talk through the psychological preparation needed, including visualization and goal setting. Keat gives us her advice on how best to set up your race week, both from a training standpoint as well as a logistical point of view.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Fitter & Faster without our Gear Up section with our resident gear guru Chris Foster, and in this episode Foster runs us through all the key pieces of equipment that you need to prepare well ahead of race week. We talk wetsuits, goggles, bike maintenance, and more—plus we even manage to work in a Talledega Nights reference.

