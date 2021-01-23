Fitter & Faster Podcast: Everything Triathletes Need to Know About Training Zones

Welcome to Triathlete’s training podcast, Fitter & Faster. This year, we’ll be covering one training topic in-depth each month—from basics to your in-depth questions, plus all the gear you need. This month: training zones.

In this latest episode, host Emma-Kate Lidbury uncovers all you need to know on the topic of training zones: What are they? Why are they important? How do you establish your own training zones?

We start with the basics of training zones across all three sports (and how they differ), before diving deeper on the topic with coach and Olympian Ryan Bolton. Bolton shares his preferred benchmark tests, how to establish training zones from those tests, and common mistakes he sees athletes making when it comes to training zones. Bolton also answers questions from listeners.

Then, we’re joined by Triathlete‘s senior editor and resident gear guru Chris Foster, who talks through all the must-have gear for using training zones while running, biking, and swimming.