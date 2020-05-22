Fitter & Faster Podcast: Dr. Stacy Sims On Nutrition As The Fourth Triathlon Discipline

Welcome to the first episode of Triathlete’s new training podcast, Fitter & Faster. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes, every other Friday: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

In this first episode of Triathlete’s new training podcast, Fitter and Faster, Dr. Stacy Sims joins host Emma-Kate Lidbury to talk about nutrition and fueling for training, recovery, and performance.

Having worked with scores of amateur and professional endurance athletes, Sims has seen it all—and talks candidly about common fueling mistakes and how to fix them, as well as different diet trends and “fads” and how differently they can affect men and women.

Known for her academic research into the physiological differences between men and women, Sims leaves no stone unturned when talking about the importance of women tracking their training alongside their menstrual cycle and what a huge impact this can have on performance.

Dr. Sims has helped change the conversation about female athletes and their periods—and in this podcast she explains why this is so significant.