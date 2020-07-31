Fitter & Faster Podcast: Dean Karnazes on Pushing Limits, Finding Peace, and Racing Kona

Welcome to Triathlete’s training podcast, Fitter & Faster. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

In episode 6 of Fitter & Faster, ultramarathon man Dean Karnazes joins host Emma-Kate Lidbury to chat about some of his epic feats of endurance. His journey into the ultra world began—unwittingly—on his 30th birthday when he drunkenly set off from a bar on a 30-mile run. Since then, he has run 50 marathons in 50 days in 50 states, won the Badwater Ultramarathon, run 148 miles on a treadmill in 24 hours, and many more adventures. Perhaps the overarching question for many people is: why? Karnazes answers this question—and more—and the conversation turns philosophical fast.

No stranger to triathlon, Karnazes also chats about his experience of multisport, how Dave Scott influenced him early on, and the one race he’s not yet done but wants to—Kona.