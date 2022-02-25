Fitter & Faster Podcast: Cracking the Bike Fit Code

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

In this month’s episode of Fitter & Faster, expert bike fitter Ivan O’Gorman joins host Emma-Kate Lidbury to talk all things bike fitting. O’Gorman, who works with Olympians, Ironman champions, and recreational athletes alike, gives us his insights into what to look for in a good bike fit, how to find the right bike fitter, and some of his go-to golden rules for finding the optimal position for you if you don’t have the cash to pay a professional.

O’Gorman talks about the importance of getting your “contact points” right—most notably your saddle and aerobars—and also gives us his recommendations for some of the best bike brands when it comes to fit range and sizing for triathletes. He makes some interesting points about weighing up aerodynamics, adjustability, and what your triathlon goals are.

In this podcast, O’Gorman talks about the ongoing bike fit work he has done with the likes of Sam Long and Taylor Knibb—and the part he played in the decision to keep Knibb on a road bike (versus a tri bike) last year as she transferred from ITU racing to 70.3 events.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Fitter & Faster without our Gear Up section with our resident gear guru Chris Foster, and in this episode Foster gives us some great tips on what to look for when buying new and used bikes from a bike fit perspective. He talks about the importance of the pre-fit—a bike fit you have before buying a bike that will help you establish the best brands for you and your riding. It’s a fun and insightful show packed with information to help you make smart decisions before buying a bike or heading to a bike fit studio.

