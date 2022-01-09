Do Something Streak, Day 9: Geo-cache & Hike

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

For the end of our first full week of the Do Something Streak, we’re trying out a new activity for your weekend workout: geo-caching.

Wait wait, before you throw up your hands, I promise it’s not as hard as it sounds. The basics of geo-caching are simple: You have to find caches (typically small waterproof containers—though they can be anything) that have been hidden by other cachers. There are over 3 million active caches in over 191 countries, so there’s probably one in your area. You, then, use clues and the self-propelling power of your own feet (and brain) to solve the real-world puzzles. It’s a workout and a game at the same time.

Want more info? Check out the rest of our story on the basics of geo-caching.

We’ll also include an alternative if that just sounds like….too much. Remember, all you need to do for the Do Something Streak is 30 minutes of anything for 30 days.

Not signed up yet? We’ll be picking our first contest winner at the end of this weekend, so it’s not too late: Sign up for the Do Something Streak and be entered to win. Do something!

Geo-cache Workout

To get started, go to Geocaching.com, which has a database of caches. Filter by location, degree of difficulty, and what kinds of activities are involved—for example, if it requires a mountain bike or a kayak. The one thing you’ll need is some kind of GPS device. Geocaching.com does have an app for that, but know that a smartphone might not work in the deep woods. Other than that just use whatever equipment and clothing you regularly use for riding, running, or hiking. And follow the number one rule: Put the cache back (and better) for the next cacher.

1. Plan your route in advance, set waypoints before you go.

2. Check the cache description and difficulty so you know what you’re in for.

3. Bring a lock for your bike when you hit the trails.

4. For a good fartlek workout, ride easy to where the road ends, run hard to the point, once you get close, use the time spent searching as your rest. Repeat.

Alternative Workout

We get it. Things can just feel like a lot these days. But don’t let that stop you. Even if you’re not ready to geo-cache, you can still get outside. Alternatively, simply plan a hike with friends.

1. Pick a point—for extra points, make it a peak or hilltop. Plan your route.

2. Load up your gear and head out for a short (or long) hike.

3. For an extra workout, pick it up for short bursts each uphill and then stop and enjoy the view and have a snack. Bring snacks.

Bonus: Hiking can improve your run fitness.