Dear Coach: How Long Should My Triathlon Off-Season Be?

Rest and recovery at the end of your season will only help you get stronger next year. But how long should your off-season be? Coach Julie Dunkle provides guidelines based on the triathlon distance you race.

Photo: Getty Images

Ah, the off-season! It’s that magical time of year when triathletes transform from superhuman swim-bike-run machines to…well, normal humans who sleep in and occasionally enjoy a donut. The off-season is just as important to your training calendar as your base and peak training – in fact, a convincing argument could be made that the off-season is even more important than your base and peak training. After all, rest and recovery at the end of your season will only help you get stronger next year.

And yet many triathletes are reluctant to take a break from training, believing they will lose fitness or somehow fall behind. That’s not the case! It’s also not true that the off-season has to be a complete hibernation – no one is saying you have to loaf around. Exercise is good, even in the off-season. It’s a break from training that defines this phase of the calendar.

Phases of the triathlon off-season

Your off-season actually contains three distinct phases:

  • Hard Rest: Step back from structured workouts. This doesn’t mean morphing into a couch potato; rather, think of activities that don’t require a heart rate monitor, like walking, yoga, or stand-up paddleboarding. Use this time to catch up on those doctor’s appointments, reacquaint yourself with friends, stay up a tad later, and maybe, just maybe, hit that snooze button without guilt.
  • Light Activity: Time to reintegrate physical fun at a leisurely pace. Explore new territories – think hiking, gravel or mountain biking, or even pickleball. Who knows? You might find a hidden talent in swinging a paddle or conquering a mountain trail. If you’re feeling like you need to have some structure in your workout schedule, add some mobility workouts.
  • Ramp-Up Period: Now we gradually turn up the volume. This phase should be about technique and building a solid aerobic base (in other words, lots of Zone 2 training, where you can still chat away without gasping for air). In this phase, strength training is your new best friend, so invite it over 2-3 times a week. This period is prime time for addressing muscle imbalances and improving core stability, building a strong foundation to build off of for the next season.

How long should my triathlon off-season be?

The timeline for your off-season will vary by the distance you race. If you spent the previous season mostly racing short-course, your off-season will look much different from someone who just completed an Ironman. Use these guidelines for determining how long each phase of your off-season should be.

Sprint/Olympic distance triathlon off-season:

Hard Rest 1-2 weeks
Light Activity 2-3 weeks
Ramp-Up 4-6 weeks

70.3/Half-Iron triathlon off-season

Hard Rest 2-3 weeks
Light Activity 3-4 weeks
Ramp-Up 6-8 weeks

Ironman/Full-Iron triathlon offseason:

Hard Rest 2-3 weeks
Light Activity 4-5 weeks
Ramp-Up 8-10 weeks

Tips for your triathlon offseason

  • Take care of your mental health. Recharge those mental batteries by spending time with family and friends and indulging in hobbies that don’t involve any form of lap counting.
  • Eat a healthy, balanced diet. Balance is key. Your body needs nutrients, not a starvation regime.
  • Find fun in cross-training. The offseason is a fantastic time for cross-training adventures. Think cross-country skiing, rock climbing, or even salsa dancing. Keep it fun!
  • Set goals. Use this triathlon season post-mortem worksheet to reflect on your past season. Celebrate your triumphs, understand your stumbles, and decipher what needs change. What strategies worked? What pitfalls do you need to avoid? This isn’t just about outcomes, but about the journey and growth. Embrace this time as an opportunity to mold a stronger, more adept version of yourself for the upcoming season.

Remember,  the off-season is not just about physical recovery; it’s your mind’s holiday too. Use this time wisely to return stronger, happier, and maybe even a tad wiser for the next race season!

