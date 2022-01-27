Do Something Streak, Day 27: 30-30s Run Workout

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

As we come near the end of our Do Something Streak, we’ve got a workout featuring one thing triathletes like, and one thing triathletes don’t: 1) symmetry and 2) speed work. For this session, we’ll be doing three sets of 30-30s—a workout that will shake out your legs and springboard you into the rest of your season on the right foot. As the year is still early, be sure you go by effort on this workout and follow the efforts. Though your legs won’t necessarily be ready for speed, it’s a good idea to remind them what speed feels like.

Not signed up yet for our January challenge? You can still be a part of the Do Something Streak. Just do something (anything!) for 30 minutes for 30 days. Sign up for the Do Something Streak and be entered to win one of our great prizes. Prizes will be picked at random a week in, halfway through, and at the end of the streak. Do something!

30-30s Run Workout

Warm-Up

10 minute easy jog

Dynamic stretching/plyometric routine

5 minutes of: 15 sec build to Rate of Perceived Exertion (RPE) of 7/10, 45 sec easy

Main Set

Though deceptively simple (aren’t the hardest workouts always this way?), this is a tough group of sets that requires a bit of respect early on. Ask yourself during the first two sets: “Could I be going faster?” If the answer is no, then back it down immediately. Don’t paint yourself into a corner you can’t get out of later. Be sure to take two minutes of easy jogging between each set to check back in with your form.

Set #1: 10 x (30 sec build to 7/10 RPE, Zone 3-4; 30 sec very easy, Zone 1); 2 min easy jog

Set #2: 5 x (30 sec build to 8/10 RPE, Zone 4; 30 sec very easy, Zone 1); 2 min easy jog

Set #3: 5 x (30 sec build to 9/10 RPE, Zone 4-5; 30 sec very easy, Zone 1); 2 min easy jog

Novice runners can make this into 30-60s for the last two sets—30 sec on, 60 sec off.

Advanced runners can add another five rounds to set #2 and/or reduce the easy jog between sets.

Cool-Down

5 minutes run at 4/10 RPE, Zone 2

10 minutes easy jog

How to integrate this run workout into a training plan

While this is best done during the build or peak phase of a training plan, it’s low impact enough that it can be sprinkled into the base-building phase as a way to shake up the inevitable plateau of base mileage. Just recognize that this is meant to go by effort, so don’t measure your distances on a track or via GPS to keep things under control and realistic. In the training week, an easy “leg” day (preferably bike) should follow, but you shouldn’t need to necessarily take it easy the day before to prepare for the 30-30s. Also, don’t expect fire in the pool if you swim afterwards.