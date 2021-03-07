Benchmark a Better You: Swim Month, Week 2 Workouts

Welcome to Week 2 of our Benchmark a Better You swim month. By now you should have completed the benchmark swim test, but if not there’s still time: full details are available here. Assuming you have completed the first benchmark test, it’s now time to tackle the second week of workouts, brought to you by pro triathlete and uber swimmer Lauren Brandon. Be sure to check out Brandon’s tips on how to structure your swim week too.

This week follows a similar pattern to last week with an easy aerobic/strength workout, a sprint/speed workout, and a threshold workout. As you’ll see below, Brandon has included two options for every workout with option one for those athletes who typically swim an average of 2,000 yards/meters per session and option two for those who usually cover 3,000 to 4,000 yards/meters per session. All of the workouts are designed to help deliver you to the final benchmark test feeling fitter, faster, and stronger.

Workout 1: Aerobic/Strength Swim

Option 1: 2,100 yards

Warm-up:

200 swim

Main Set:

6 x 100 (50 kick/50 swim) on 15 sec. rest

6 x 100 buoy and paddles on 15 sec. rest

6 x 100 swim (descend 1-3, 4-6: easy, medium, hard) on 15 sec. rest

Cool-down:

100 easy

Option 2: 3,700 yards

Warm-up:

400 swim

8 x 50 (25 drill/25 swim) on 10 sec. rest

Main Set:

8 x 100 (50 kick/50 swim) on 15 sec. rest

8 x 100 (buoy and paddles) on 15 sec. rest

8 x 100 descend 1-4, 5-8 (easy, easy/medium, medium/fast, fast) on 15 sec rest

100 easy

12 x 25 (odds no free/evens free) :10 seconds rest

Cool-down:

100 easy

Workout 2: Sprint/Speed Swim

Option 1: 2,000 yards



Warm-up:

400 (every 4th 25 no free)

12 x 25 as: 4 x (#1 – 15 yard sprint, rest easy); (#2 – last 15 yard sprint); (#3 – all easy)

100 easy

Main Set:

16 x 25 (every 4th fast) on 5 sec. rest

12 x 25 (every 3rd fast) on 10 sec. rest

8 x 25 (every other fast) on 15 sec. rest

4 x 25 (all fast) on 20 sec. rest

200 easy

Option 2: 3,700 yards



Warm-up:

400 (every 4th 25 no free)

4 x 100 (odds paddles only; evens swim) on 10 sec. rest

8 x 50 (odds fast kick; evens swim easy) on 15 sec. rest

12 x 25 as: 4 x (#1 – 15 yard sprint, rest easy); (#2 – last 15 yard sprint); (#3 – all easy)

100 easy

Main Set:

16 x 25 (every 4th fast) on 5 sec. rest

12 x 25 (every 3rd fast) on 10 sec. rest

8 x 25 (every other fast) on 15 sec. rest

4 x 25 (all fast) on 20 sec. rest

100 easy

1 x 100 ALL OUT as fast as you can go

100 easy

8 x 75 (pull with paddles) descend 1-4; 5-8 :15 seconds rest

Cool-down:

200 easy

Workout 3: Threshold Swim



Option 1: 2,000 yards



Warm-up

300 swim

6 x 50 (1 kick, 1 drill, 1 swim x 2) on 15 sec. rest

Main Set

2 x 300 (100 steady, 100 fast, 100 steady) on 20 sec. rest

2 x 200 (50 fast, 100 steady, 50 fast) on 20 sec. rest

2x 100 (fast – not all out, but race pace) on 20 sec. rest

Cool-down

200 easy

Option 2: 3,800 yards



Warm-up

300 swim

6 x 50 (1 kick, 1 drill, 1 swim x 2) on 15 sec. rest

Main Set

3 x 400 (75 steady, 25 fast) on 20 sec. rest

3 x 300 (100 steady, 100 fast, 100 steady) on 20 sec. rest

3 x 200 (50 fast, 100 steady, 50 fast) on 20 sec. rest

3 x 100 (fast – not all out, but race pace) on 20 sec. rest

Cool-down

200 easy