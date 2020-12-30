Benchmark A Better You Challenge: Start Run Month With A Test 5K

With the new year, it’s time for new goals and a new benchmark test. As part of the Benchmark A Better You challenge we’ll be focusing on one leg of triathlon each month. First up in January: Run month! (In February we’ll be working on biking, and in March it’ll be all about swimming.)

Each month will start with a benchmark test and then feature workouts from a top coach in the sport, and we’ll end with the benchmark test again to see how you improved. In January, we have the legendary running coach Bobby McGee leading you through your tests and three to four run workouts each week. Add in swim and bike cross-training to your week depending on your level of fitness and experience.

You can see the rough calendar for January below. Print it out and stick it on your fridge to plan ahead. We’ll post the specifics of the week’s workouts each Sunday.

Ready to go? Get started by setting a benchmark for yourself this weekend. A benchmark test—for example, a 5K time trial or a test set in the pool—gives you a starting point to know where your current fitness is. It also provides a benchmark for you to then set training zones or heart-rate zones.

To start run month, we’ll be doing a run test this weekend. That’s why we’re giving you some advance notice, so you can get ready for this weekend or even get a friend to run with you! Anytime from Jan. 1-3 do your run test on a safe, reasonably flat, all-weather surface (like a track, asphalt path, or out-and-back stretch of road) where you can repeat this exact benchmark test at the end of the month. Either run a 5K time trial if you’re able to, or do one of these tests from Coach McGee. Regardless of which test you pick, just be sure you record your results so you check your progress at the end of January!

Run month benchmark tests:

If you’re an experienced runner, run a test 5K time trial. Record how fast you do it in, as well as your perceived effort and average heart rate with a heart-rate monitor.

If you feel you are around a 30-minute or higher runner for 5K, then you can instead run 5 or 6 x 5-minutes at best controlled effort with 2-minute recovery between each. Record your rate of perceived effort , average heart rate (if you use a HR monitor), and pace assuming you are on a flat surface. If you feel you are around a 25-minute 5K runner, then do 5 x 5-minutes. If you’re around a 20-minute 5K runner, then you can do 4 x 5-minutes.

If you’re a more advanced runner, then you can either do the 5K time trial or 4 x 1600m on an all-weather track, with 2-minute walk/jog recovery between each interval.

McGee said, “This average pace will give a good estimate of your current 5K ability and what will be possible (a little faster) for a 5K TT or baseline workout at the end of January.” Let us know how you do by sharing your test results on social media using the hashtag #betteryoubenchmark or join our Triathlete Challenge Facebook group.

Get running!