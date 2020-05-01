Ask A Gear Guru: What Are The Best Mother’s Day Gifts for Triathletes?

More than ever, the hard job of being a mom has been made somehow exponentially harder with the situation we’re facing worldwide. Parents are forced, right now, to be stay-at-home moms, dads, cooks, cleaners, teachers, and employees or business owners all at the same time, 24/7. And now with limits being placed on how much and where we can train (and a lack of races), it’s no wonder tri-moms are facing a drought of mental and physical relief. In other words, the upcoming Mother’s Day is the perfect time to step up and get that triathlete mom in your life a nice and thoughtful gift—or to just treat yourself.

And I know you’re thinking, but Chris, you’re a dude, what do you know about what women want? Don’t worry, I asked the experts. Below we’ve collected a long list of potential Mother’s Day triathlon gifts tested and recommended by female triathletes. Now you can finally make a small repayment to that mom who has doing more than ever to keep life from unraveling during this time of need.

The Best Mother’s Day Gift For The Triathlete Mom Who Carries Everything

BUFF Packable Run Cap

$30, Amazon.com



You know this mom: She’s got a million-plus things in her bag for every possible contingency. Need a snack? Here’s one. Hands need cleaning? A global shortage of hand sanitizer doesn’t slow her down a beat. A packable run cap from BUFF—yes, the same brand that makes the multifunctional headwear we’ve been loving during the quarantine—is the perfect gift for a mom who always seems to have it all at the right moment. This lightweight running cap balls up small enough to fit in a hip pack or maybe even a larger short pocket and is ideal for conditions that go from overcast to sunny or from nice to pouring rain. With a huge selection of wild (and mild) colors, there’s a good chance you’ll hit the mark on style.

The Best Mother’s Day Gift For The Triathlete Mom Who’s Always On Her Feet

Swiftwick ASPIRE Twelve Compression Socks

$30, Swiftwick.com



All moms run around like crazy, but tri-moms run around like crazy and then go out for crazy runs. A good pair of compression socks not only does wonders for those preplanned runs out on the roads and trails, but also for those unplanned runs chasing down the kids who have been bottled up inside for too long. Swiftwick’s lightweight ASPIRE Twelve compression socks work great for both, and Swiftwick has committed to a giveback program where they donate one pair of compression socks to medical professionals for every pair you purchase. Want to help out those other coronavirus heroes even more? You can donate an additional $5 at checkout to give another pair of socks to someone who’s caring for our communities during this time of need. That’s a giving two-for-one.

The Best Mother’s Day Gift For The Triathlete Mom Who Keeps Track of Everything

Garmin Vivoactive 4S

$270, Backcountry.com



Both functional and stylish, Garmin’s latest update to the Vivoactive line does most of the things a multisport mom needs for training (tracking pool swimming, cycling, and running), plus much more. Not only does this watch serve as a sport tracker, but it also has more lifestyle features like stress tracking, menstrual tracking, sleep monitoring, and hydration tracking. This plus onboard music, smartphone notifications, and contactless payments will help any mom be happier, healthier, and even faster than she was before. Better yet, the smaller Vivoactive 4S comes in a range of colors that ensure she won’t just be wearing it to work out.

The Best Mother’s Day Gift For The Triathlete Mom Who Likes To Run In Style

Tracksmith Harrier Long Sleeve Top

$78, Tracksmith.com



If you haven’t heard of Tracksmith, then the time has come. This small Boston-based brand makes clothing that’s the Rapha equivalent of running gear—that means super cutting-edge styles and colors on well-made gear that is pricey but lasts a lifetime. This running (or resting) long sleeve top is made of a soft merino blend that’s perfect for spring or fall runs or for post-workout sessions. Think: the ultimate quarantine comfy gear that you can actually run in. And if you’ve never owned anything from Tracksmith, the price tag on this piece of performance wear is actually a good way to ease you into a lifetime of online covetousness without immediately breaking the bank.

The Best Mother’s Day Gift For The Triathlete Mom Who Runs In The Dark

Amphipod Xinglet Optic Beam Rechargeable Safety Vest

$50, Rei.com



Despite a shocking dearth of LED vest options online, there are tons of moms—working or not—who can only find time to run in the early morning hours or after the sun sets. In a time when the absolute last thing you want is a trip to the hospital, being seen while out running is more important than ever. This super lightweight USB-rechargeable vest uses a bright green 360-degree beam and reflective accents to light up like a Christmas tree with either solid or flashing modes. Adjustable for a wide range of sizes, this vest takes roughly 1.5 hours to fully charge, but lasts for five hours on flash or three hours on solid—so you could take this out for even a long ride or a run. As quiet streets get darker and quieter and runners grow less expected by cars, this unconventional vest is just the ticket for keeping any tri-mom safe.

The Best Mother’s Day Gift For The Triathlete Mom Who Likes Cool Mugs

Camelback Horizon 20-ounce Tumbler

$25, Moosejaw.com



Most moms can’t live without a good beverage mug, so during this crazy time, make sure she has the best. Camelback’s new Horizon line of drinkware is double-walled, vacuum-sealed stainless steel—like so many mugs these days—but these mugs are also powder coated to keep the finish intact and the taste less steel-y. Available in five very cool matte colors, Camelback has tumbler versions from 12-ounce to 30-ounce alongside a new 10-ounce rocks tumbler and a 12-ounce wine tumbler for more adult beverages. They’ve even got a wine bottle-shaped 25-ounce bottle that can take enough for two.

The Best Mother’s Day Gift For The Triathlete Mom Who Loves To Ride

Gore C7 Long Distance Bib Shorts

$200, Gorewear.com



The women’s-specific cycling bib game has never been stronger, and for moms who work hard, a good pair of bibs is a great thing. It was touch and go there for a while, with diaper-sized chamois and “pink it and shrink it” versions of men’s shorts, but now there are swathes of well-fitting, feminine designs to choose from. According to VeloNew’s senior editor Betsy Welch, the fabric on the Gore C7s is luxe, the fit is snug without feeling constricting, and the chamois provides coverage in all the right places (i.e., there’s no unnecessary bulk in the front to get caught on the saddle). She says the actual bibs in women’s bib shorts tend to differ dramatically, and these are flat and wide-set, with no panel or extra material to suffocate your chest. Her only gripe is a lack of pee-ability, which is an important feature on shorts meant for long rides, but she says these are so comfy and good-looking that the C7s get a pass.