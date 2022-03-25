Ask A Gear Guru: What Are The Best Gore-Tex Shoes For Running This Spring?

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

There’s a saying out there that “there’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad gear.” When it comes to running in the rain and cold, some runners might opt to run inside or not at all. But, when the bad weather keeps coming (or when your only option is to run outdoors), then you suit up and head outside. In the right gear, running in the rain can be both a memorable and enjoyable experience.

Fortunately there are some great running shoe options to keep every step dry and protected, so you can ignore the weather and enjoy the run.

Gore-Tex running shoes are collaborations with major running shoe brands and the textile masters at Gore-Tex to create waterproof, breathable versions of their bestselling styles, offering runners the familiarity of their preferred style but in a waterproof format. Not only are Gore-Tex running shoes waterproof, they also add a layer of protection allowing them to be hard-wearing versions of the style. This is especially useful for the trail and gravel versions so you can take to the most aggressive trails year-round with a hard-wearing upper ready for action.

There are now a whole range of Gore-Tex shoes available and here’s our list of the latest Gore Tex running shoes available in 2022 so far (pro tip: during a time of supply chain shortages, lots of brands have Gore-Tex in-stock).

Best Gore-Tex Road Running Shoes

With a Gore-Tex invisible membrane, the Brook Ghost GTX version is a workhorse bestseller with middle-of-the-road cushioning for a running shoe that is not too soft, not too hard—it’s just right.

An eye-catching engineered knit upper, treated with Gore-Tex, makes the New Balance 880 v11 GTX stand out from the crowd, both visually and in comfort. This is a great choice for runners looking for comfort along the road to winter glory.

The Cumulus GTX is the everyday training shoe dialed up for winter and wet running conditions. It’s cushioned, it’s a high-mileage trainer that is ready for the road in wind, rain or shine.

A good option for pronators, the ASICS 2000 10 GTX edition is a great road shoe for those runs in the rain that just need to get done.

Best Gore-Tex Hybrid/Gravel Shoes

The perennial bestseller, the Nike Pegasus ‘The Peg” made it over to a trail edition a couple of years ago to great reception. This Gore-Tex version of the trail shoe is a welcome edition of one of Nike’s bestselling styles of all time.

New Gore-Tex treatments means waterproof versions are more flexible that in previous technologies. The Salomon Sense Ride is no different in the mesh upper with a Gore-Tex ‘invisible fit’ liner that makes for both a comfortable and waterproof ride.

There’s low availability on the Gore-Tex version of the HOKA Challenger ATR, but if you can find a size and are a HOKA fan, this is a classic trail shoe in waterproof form.

Best Gore-Tex Trail Running Shoes

A cushioned trail shoe for ultimate comfort alongside the waterproof protection of a Gore-Tex invisible membrane. If comfort is your goal, this is your trail shoe of choice.

This dedicated, off-road version of the Hierro trail shoe has a grippy Vibram outsole and Gore-Tex waterproof fabric for a protective shell. Featuring the comfort of New Balance’s signature Fresh Foam cushioning, the Hierro v6 is a modern trail shoe for a comfort ride.

With an invisible fit Gore-Tex membrane, this version from La Sportiva means the style fits like the regular version but gives you the freedom from the waterproof and breathable upper.

A lightweight women’s specific Gore-Tex trail running shoe. It cradles the heel and has comfort lacing to dial-in the fit. Alongside the Gore-Tex upper the Vibram sole grips to perfection.

With a max cushion midsole, this is the long-haul wet weather running shoe. The HOKA Speedgoat 4 also has a wide platform for good stability when out on technical terrain.

This is the ultimate trail shoe for tough running conditions from the brand known for its roots in trail. An aggressive grip means you won’t be sliding out on the trail in wet conditions, or even soft snow. The unique lacing system on this Salomon style means you can dial-in the micro laces for a precise fit and with ease with wet, cold fingers. This style runs small, so it’s recommended to size up.

