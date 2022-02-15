An Advanced 8-Week Olympic Triathlon Training Plan for Your Fastest Race Yet

You’ve got a few years of triathlon under your belt and are looking to go from finisher to faster. We’ve got a training plan for you!

This 8-week Olympic triathlon training plan is designed as a complete program, and includes a strength workout that’s built into the plan. This plan should not present a massive uptick in your typical training volume. If it feels like a large jump, then stick for now with our 8-week Olympic-distance development plan before you progress.

Both plans use effort notes that are based on perceived exertion or your feeling of how hard you’re going. As you get more advanced, you can fine-tune that effort with heart-rate zones, pace, or power.

Along with a workout key for the training plans, generic warm-ups for each sport are listed in the box below. If you’re looking for training plans for other distances, be sure to check out the PDF plans for our Triathlete members and our interactive 10-week 70.3 training course.

RELATED: A Triathlete’s Guide to Race Fueling for Every Distance

8-Week Olympic Triathlon Training Plan

Warm-Ups

SWIM BIKE RUN 400-600 easy swim with snorkel, buoy, ankle strap 15-20 min. easy spin 10-min. jog 8 x 25 as: 2 x [4 x 25 progress effort 70%, 80%, 90%, 95%] 4 x 60 sec. building RPM and effort every 20 sec., 60 sec. easy spin between

Key

General Swim Bike Run WU: Warm-Up KS: Key Swim KB: Key Bike KR: Key Run PS: Pre-Set SS: Supporting Swim SB: Supporting Bike SR: Supporting Run MS: Main Set BR: Brick Run

Download the PDF

(Photo: Getty Images)

Week 1: Intro Week

MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY STRENGTH: Core + Activation Work KS: 2 x: 6 x 100 easy, 10 sec. rest. 2 x 100 fast, 25 sec. rest. 50 easy and smooth KB: 3 x 90 sec. as: 15 sec. max effort sprint into 75 sec. best sustainable pace, with 4 min. easy recovery between rounds SS: Technique swim: 3 x (12 x 25 fast, 400 smooth) with snorkel, buoy, band STRENGTH: Core + Activation Work KB: Ride ~2 hours including MS: 2 x 15 min. as 10 min. strong but smooth, 5 min. hard effort. 5 min. easy spin @ 95 RPM between rounds KS: 8 x 100 swim as: 2 @ 75%, 85%, 90%, 95% effort with 20-40 sec. rest KR: 40 min. smooth, include some pick-ups as: 20-40-60-40-20 sec. with 60 sec. easy jog recovery BR: 20 min. easy jog OTB KR: 60 min. smooth running, working in some hills

Week 2: Building

MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY STRENGTH: Full strength KS: 2 x 100 smooth with paddles on 30 sec. rest, 10 x 25 @ 90% with ~5-7 sec. rest KB: 6 x 4 min. hard effort. Change cadence every other rep. 4 min. easy recovery between each SS: Building ladder swim. 50, 100, 150, 200, 250 and back down. Increase effort on the back half. STRENGTH: Full strength KB: Ride 1.5-2 hours including: 15 min. strong endurance pace ~65-75 RPM, 8 min. lighter endurance at choice RPM, 4 min. building to race pace. Spin easy 5 min. then repeat. KS: 12 x 100 swim as 3 @ 75%, 80%, 85%, 90%, 95% effort with 20-40 sec. rest. SR: Light resilience run, 60 min. KR: 10 min. easy aerobic effort, 5 min. steady running, 5 min. up-tempo BR: 20 min. easy jog OTB KR: 60 min. smooth running, working in some hills

Week 3: Building

MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY STRENGTH: Full strength KS: 2 x 4 x 100 fast, best effort you can hold, 10 sec rest. 400 smooth pull between rounds KB: 3 x 5 x 1 min. hard @ high RPM. 1 min easy spin. 5 min. smooth effort between rounds SS: 8 x 200 swim, smooth effort, 30-40 sec. rest. 8 x 50 as 25 fast/25 easy on short rest SB: Easy bike, 90 min. KB: Ride up to 2.5 hours including 2 x 5 min. building to 80% effort, 4 min. @ 85-90% effort, 1 min. best effort then 20 min. build effort by 10 min. to finish @ goal race pace for last 10 min. all @ choice RPM. KS: 2 x 200 @ 75%, 8 x 25 fast. Finish with: 2 x 100 fast on 1 min. rest SR: Light resilience run, 60 min. KR: 2 x 6 x 60 sec. hard uphill running, easy jog down into 8-10 min. strong running on flat BR: 20 min. easy OTB BR: 30 min. easy OTB KR: 70-80 min. run including 2 x 5 min. @ race pace with 3 min. easy walk/jog between

Week 4: Transitional Week

MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY STRENGTH: Core + Activation work KS: 2 x 500 with buoy @ 75%, 30 sec. rest 2 x 300 with buoy @ 80% effort, 30 sec. rest 2 x 100 swim @ 90%, 45 sec. rest KB: 60-80 min. light rolling hills ride, including 8-12 rounds of: 3 min. easy riding @ choice RPM, 2 min. hard effort at <65 RPM SS: Building ladder swim: 50, 100, 150, 200, 250, 300 and back down. Increase effort on the back half SB: Easy bike, 90 min. KB: Lighter 2-2.5 hr ride including 2-3 x 5 min. smooth riding @ 100+ RPM 5 min. stronger @ choice RPM KS: 12 x 100 swim as 6 @ 80%, then 3 @ 90%, 3 @ 95% effort, with 20-40 sec. rest KR: 30-60 min. recovery run KR: Low stress, rolling trail run of up to 60-70 min.

Week 5: Race Simulation

MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY STRENGTH: Full strength KS: 2 x 300 with paddles, 30 sec. rest 20 x 25 @ 90%, ~5-7 sec. rest 10 min. up-tempo KB: 3 x 2 min. as: 20 sec. max effort, 1 min. 40 sec. @ best sustained pace, 4 min. recovery between efforts SS: Technique swim: 2 x (12 x 25 fast, 2 x 400) with snorkel, buoy, band STRENGTH: Full strength KB: Ride ~2 hours including: 20 min. @ strong endurance pace @ ~65-75 RPM, 10 min. lighter effort @ choice RPM, 8 min. building to race pace, easy spin 5 min. then repeat KS: 200 @ 75% 4 x 25 max effort on 20 sec. rest. 200 @ 80-85% 4 x 50 fast on 30 sec. rest. 200 @ 85-90% 8 x 25 max effort on 20 sec rest. 200 @ 95% 4 x 100 fast on 1 min. rest KR: 15 min. easy aerobic, 10 min. steady, 10 min. up-tempo BR: 3-4 x 1K @ race pace, 2 min. easy between KR: 60 min. smooth endurance run including 4 x 5 min. @ race pace with 3 min. easy walk/jog between

Week 6: Sharpening

MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY STRENGTH: Full strength KS: 300 with paddles + buoy @ 70%, 4 x 100 steady with buoy @ 70% with 20 sec. rest, 300 with paddles + buoy @ 70%, 8 x 50 strong @ 85% with 10 sec. rest, 300 with paddles + buoy @ 70%, 10 x 25 @ 90% with 15 sec. rest KB: 3-4 x 5 min. @ race pace with cadence below 70 RPM, 4 min. recovery between SS: 3 x (8 x 50 fast, 400 smooth) STRENGTH: Full strength KB: ~2 hr. ride including MS: 2 x 15 min. building efforts as 10 min. below race pace, 5 min. @ race pace, 5 min. recovery between rounds KS: 2 x 4 x 50 fast on 20 sec. rest, 2 x 100 @ 85% on 20 sec. rest. 200 @ 90-95%, holding pace from 100s, 50 easy SR: Light resilience run, 60 min. Finish with 5-10 min. of drills to prepare for tomorrow KR: 4 x 60 sec. pick-ups with high cadence on 60 sec. rest 2 x 6 min. building by 2 min. to strong pace, 3 min. easy running between BR: Brick Fartlek 1-2-3-2-1 min. @ race pace with equal time recovery jog between BR: 30 min. of great posture and technique. Low stress and conversational KR: Easy run for 50-60 min.

Week 7: Race Prep

MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY STRENGTH: Core + Activation work KS: 2 x 300 smooth with paddles on 30 sec. rest, 40 x 25 @ 90% on ~5-7 sec. rest KB: 2 x 2 min. strong @ 95 RPM, 4 min. choice RPM, 90 sec. strong @ 95 RPM, 3 min. choice RPM, 1 min. hard @ 95 RPM, 2 min. choice RPM, 45 sec. hard @ 95 RPM, 1 min. choice RPM, 30 sec. Sprint @ 95 RPM SS 3 x (8 x 50 fast, 400 smooth) SB: Easy spin, 50-60 min. KB: ~2 hr. ride including 3 x 5 min. strong building 1-3 with #3 as best effort, 4 min. spin between, then 10 min. building from strong effort to race pace KS: 6 x 100 building effort every 2 intervals (70%/80%/90%) on 20 sec. rest. 14 x 25 all fast on 20 sec. rest. 6 x 50 building effort every 2 intervals (70%/80%/90%) 14 x 25 all fast on 20 sec. rest SR: Easy 30-40 min. run, finish with 5-10 min. of drills to prepare for tomorrow KR: Sharpening run: 6 x 400m (or ~90 sec.) @ race pace into 8 min. at/ just above race pace BR: 10 min. easy BR: 2 x 4 min. @ race pace, 4 min. easy between KR: 4 x 30 sec. strides into 40-50 min. easy aerobic effort

Week 8: Race Week

MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY SB: Easy spin, 45-60 min. KS: 200 with snorkel + buoy, 12 x 25 swim as 3 x progressing effort 1-4 (easy to fast) on 10 sec. rest MS: 8 x 100 as2 @70%, 2 @ 80%, 2 @ 85%, 2 @ 90%, 30 sec. rest between KB: PS: 2 x 3 min. aerobic, 2 min. strong @ cadence <65 RPM, 1 min. build to fast and high effort @95+ RPM, 1 min. easy MS: 3 x 4 min. progress effort each interval as: #1. Build to 80%; #2. Build to 85%; #3. Build to best effort 2 min. easy spin between each then into 5 min. at race pace (by feel, no data) SS: Longer progressive building effort swim. 45 min. SB: Easy bike spin, 45-50 min. OPEN-WATER PREP SWIM: Warm-up for 10-15 min. then 2-3 x 30 strokes race effort, 30 strokes smooth, 20 strokes race effort, 30 strokes smooth, 10 strokes above race effort, 30 strokes smooth RACE DAY! Trust in your preparation, be patient, and have fun out there! KR: 4 x 4 min. building to race pace, 1 min. easy between 6 x 30 sec. pickups, 30 sec. easy BR: 15-20 min. easy jog PREP BIKE: Ride ~20-45 min., include 4 x 3 min. builds, spinning up to quick cadence. Spin easy 2 min. between efforts

Download the PDF