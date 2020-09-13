Active Pass: Live Webinar On Sports Psychology—And How to Train Your Brain

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

We have a special treat for our Active Pass members: a live webinar on sports psychology from expert Dr. Jim Taylor this Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

In this webinar, Dr. Taylor will introduce you to the power of the mind in your training and racing efforts. You’ll learn how the mind impacts your performance and how to use mental training to get your brain as strong as your body. You will also have the opportunity to take Dr. Taylor’s mental performance assessment—think of it as “physical testing for the mind”—in which you will learn your mental strengths and weaknesses, as well as how to improve.

Curious? You can check out his mental performance assessment here and read all of Dr. Taylor’s sports psychology articles.

Come with your questions and get ready to work on your mind. To join the webinar, simply click on the link below at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 17—and if you can’t join live the video will be available afterwards. (Check back.)

JOIN at 8 p.m. ET Sept. 17: https://zoom.us/w/92468763415

Dr. Taylor is an internationally recognized authority on the psychology of endurance sports. He’s been a consultant to USA Triathlon and works with Olympic, professional, and age-group endurance athletes in triathlon, cycling, running, swimming, and Nordic skiing. A former alpine ski racer who competed internationally, Jim is a 2nd degree black belt in karate, sub-3-hour marathoner, Ironman, and the author of 17 books, including Train Your Mind for Athletic Success: Mental Preparation for Achieving Your Sports Goals.