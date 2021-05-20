A 4-Week Training Plan to Help You Swim Better and Faster

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

The key to getting faster in the water is consistent focused swimming—and this training plan will help you do just that. Ideally, you’ll tackle the first session on a Monday or Tuesday, the second session mid-week, and the third session on the weekend. “The more frequently you can swim, the better,” Melgaard said. There are also options for both beginner and intermediate swimmers who are looking to improve fitness and stroke mechanics.

Week 1 – Session #1

Begin slowly and embrace the feeling of the water.

Set Notes Warm-Up 5:00 @ Easy Effort Not a hard stroke. Take rest as needed. 4 x 50 @ 70-75% Effort with :20 rest (Snorkel, Fins, Kickboard) Kicking with face down, hold the sides of the kickboard & keep the kickboard flat. Maintain the three touchpoints (back of the head, hips, and heels) at the surface of the water. 4 x 50 Kick @ 70-75% on 0:20 (Snorkel, Fins) No kickboard - with arms outstretched, squeezing the sides of your head / ears, and interlace thumbs to keep hands locked together, palms facing down. Main Set 2x (Do entire main set two times through) 1 x 3:00 Swim @ 70-75% with :25 rest (Snorkel, Fins) Steady swim, maintaining three touch points with the water's surface. 12 x 25 Swim @ 75-80% with :15 rest Perform strong wall push-offs to set-up proper body posture and tautness. 1 x 3:00 Pull @ 70% with :20 rest (Snorkel, Pull Buoy) Maintain proper alignment. Use the 2nd round as a cool down.

Week 1 – Session #2

Continuing the build, with focus on tautness and body position in the water.

Set Notes Warm-Up 5:00 @ Easy Effort Not a hard stroke. Take rest as needed. 4 x 50 Kick/Swim @ 70-75% with :20 rest (Snorkel, Fins, Kickboard) Aim to keep your shoulders flat in the water without rocking from side to side, and keep the three touch points (back of head, hips, and heels) at the surface of the water. 4 x 50 Kick/Swim @ 70-75% with :20 rest (Snorkel, Fins) All 50’s are 25 Kick / 25 Swim. Kick with arms outstretched, squeezing the sides of your head / ears, interlace thumbs to keep hands locked together, with palms facing down. 200 Swim @ 75% with :30 rest (Snorkel, Fins) Keeping the head fixed, maintain three touch points with the water’s surface, and perform gentle kicking. *Beginners, complete as 2 x 100. 8 x 25 Swim @ 80% with :15 rest Execute every wall push-off powerfully. Emphasizing strong wall push-offs initially sets-up proper body posture and tautness. *Beginners, reduce to 6 x 25. Main Set 2x (Do entire main set two times through) 4 x 100 Swim @ 75% with :20 rest No equipment. Swim with dedicated focus on alignment. *Beginners -> 2 x 100. 2 x 100 Pull @ 70% with :15 rest (Snorkel, Pull Buoy) With pulling gear on, alignment is easier to achieve. Use the final 100 as cool down.

Week 1 – Session #3

Set Notes Warm-Up 5:00 @ Easy Effort Not a hard stroke. Take rest as needed. 6 x 50 25 Kick/25 Swim @ 70% with :15 rest (Snorkel, Fins) #1 & 2:​ Kick on your stomach thumbs interlaced. A reminder to maintain 3 touch points with the surface throughout: head, tush, and heels. #3 & 4:​ Kick on your left side. ﻿﻿﻿#5 & 6:​ Kick on your right side. ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ 1 x 300 Swim @ 70% (Snorkel, Fins) Keep your head fixed while maintaining the three touch points with the water's surface. Gentle kicking. *Beginners reduce to 200. Main Set* 1x 6 x 50 Swim with :15 rest #1-3 @ 70% effort, ﻿#4-6 @ 75% effort. 10 x 25 Swim @ 80% with :10-15 rest ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Maintain technical focus on proper body tautness, assisted through good wall push-offs. 2 x 150 Pull with :20 rest (Snorkel, Pull Buoy) Maintain technical awareness on alignment and hand channels.

*Intermediate swimmers:

Complete the Main Set x 2

Round out the session with 3 x 100 swim @ 70% with :20 rest, focusing on body position, tautness, and feel of the water.

Week 2 – Session #1

Set Notes Warm-Up 300 @ Easy Effort *Beginners reduce to 200. 4 x 75 @ 70-75% with :15 rest (Snorkel, Fins, Kick Board) 4 x 50 @ 70-75% complete as 25 Kick / 25 Swim with :20 rest (Snorkel, Fins) 4 x 25 Swim @ 70% with :15 rest 1 x 200 Pull @ Easy (Snorkel, Pull Buoy) Main Set 2x (Do entire main set twice through.) 4 x 100 Swim @ 75% with :20-25 rest 2 x 50 Pull @ 75% with :20 rest Recovery 100 Swim @ Easy with :20 rest 1 x 200 Pull @ Easy (Snorkel, Pull Buoy)

Week 2 – Session #2

Set Notes Warm-Up 350 @ Easy Effort *Beginners reduce to 250. 4 x 75 as 50 Kick/25 Swim @ 70-75% with :15 rest (Snorkel, Fins) Kick face down, wearing your snorkel and your fins, thumbs interlocked with palms facing down. 1 x 300 Swim @ 70% (Snorkel, Fins) Keep your head fixed while maintaining the three touch points with the water's surface. Gentle kicking. *Beginners reduce to 200. Main Set 2x (Do entire main set twice through.) 1 x 100 Easy Swim @ 70% with :20 rest 1 x 50 Swim @ 75% with :15 rest 1 x 100 Easy Swim @ 70% with :20 rest 2 x 50 Swim @ 75% with :15 rest 1 x 100 Easy Swim @ 70% with :20 rest 3 x 50 Swim @ 75% with :15 rest 1 x 100 Easy Swim @ 70% with :20 rest 4 x 50 Swim @ 75% with :15 rest Recovery 1 x 200 Pull @ Easy (Snorkel, Pull Buoy)

Week 2 – Session #3

Set Notes Warm-Up 5:00 @ Easy Effort 6 x 50 as 25 Kick / 25 Swim @ 70-75% with :20 rest (Snorkel, Fins) Kick face down, wearing your snorkel and your fins, thumbs interlocked with palms facing down. 6 x 50 Swim @ Progressive with :15 rest Starting at 70% for #1-2, increase effort to 80% by the end of the set. Main Set 2x (Do entire main set twice through.) 1 x 100 Swim @ 70% with :15 rest 1 x 50 Swim @ 75-80% with :10 rest 2 x 100 Swim @ 70% with :15 rest 2 x 50 Swim @ 75-80% with :10 rest 1 x 100 Swim @ 70% with :20 rest 3 x 50 Swim @ 75-80% with :10 rest Recovery 1 x 200 Pull @ Easy (Snorkel, Pull Buoy)

Week 3 – Session #1

Set Notes Warm-Up 350 @ Easy 4 x 100 50 Kick/50 Swim @ 70-75% with :15 rest (Snorkel, Fins, Kick Board) 6 x 50 Single-arm swim/swim with :15 rest (Snorkel, Fins) Arms should enter for each stroke in line with your shoulders. Too far inwards towards your head, or too far outside the shoulder line will cause misalignment in the body. The arm that is not stroking should be placed out in front of you in line with your shoulder, about 3-4 inches below the surface of the water. Alternate right arm for odd repeats, left arm for even repeats. Main Set 2x (Do entire main set twice through.) 1 x 100 Swim @ Easy with :15 rest 2 x 50 Swim @ Fast with :10 rest On the fast swims, focus on your three touch points (back of the head, butt, heels) at the surface of the water, and work to achieve good tautness with each wall push off. Use the easy swims for recovery. 1 x 200 Swim @ Easy with :20 rest Recovery 4 x 100 @ 70% (Snorkel, Pull Buoy) (*Beginners -> 2 x 100)

Week 3 – Session #2

Set Notes Warm-Up 4 x 100 Swim @ Progressive Swim these without any equipment, progressing effort to 80% by the last repeat. Main Set 2x (Do entire main set twice through.) 1 x 100 Swim @ 80% on 0:10 The goal is to have all 80% swims at the same speed in this set - you may have to swim easier on the first effort in order to be able to swim the same speed on the final repeats. 1 x 100 @ Recovery with :15 rest 2 x 100 @ 80% with :10 rest 1 x 100 @ Recovery with :15 rest 3 x 100 @ 80% with :10 rest 1 x 100 @ Recovery with :15 rest Recovery 4 x 100 @ Recovery with :15 rest (Snorkel, Pull Buoy)

Week 3 – Session #3

Set Notes Warm-Up 5:00 @ Easy Effort Kick face down, wearing your snorkel and your fins, thumbs interlocked with palms facing down. 4 x 100 as 50 Kick/25 Swim @ 70-75% with :15 rest (Snorkel, Fins) 18 x 25 25 Fast/25 Easy with :15 rest Focus on setting up the proper body position with a good strong wall push-offs. Main Set 6 x 100 @ Progressive Effort with :20-25 rest Start at 70% for #1-2, progress to 75% for #3-4, and 80% for #5-6 3 x 200 @ 65% with :15 rest (Snorkel, Pull Buoy) Recovery 1 x 300 Pull @ 75% (Snorkel, Pull Buoy)

Week 4 – Session #1

Set Notes Warm-Up 400 @ Easy Not a hard stroke. 4 x 50 as 25 Kick / 25 Swim @ 70-75% with :15 rest (Snorkel, Kick Board) Kick face down, wearing your snorkel, thumbs interlocked with palms facing down, no fins. 8 x 25 Swim with :15 rest Repeat this cycle x 2: #1 Easy, #2-3 FAST, #4 Easy. For the FAST 25s, focus on propulsion, hand tension, and arm speed. Main Set 3 x 200 Swim @ 80% 600 Swim @ 70% 6 x 100 Swim @ 85% A strenuous pace just below your aerobic threshold. Set an interval that will give you approximately :10-:15 seconds rest. Recovery 5:00 Swim Easy (Snorkel, Pull Buoy)

Week 4 – Session #2

Set Notes Warm-Up 400 @ Easy Not a hard stroke. 1 x 400 50 Kick/50 Swim @ 70-75% (Snorkel, Fins) Focus on tautness and a long, stretched out body position. 1 x 400 @ Progressive Start at 65%, progress effort to 80% by the end of the pull (Pull Buoy (Empty), Ankle Strap) Focus on quick, crisp breaths and returning your head immediately to center. 16 x 25 Swim The pattern is as follows: 1 easy, 2 moderate, 1 fast. Focus on holding tension in your wrist throughout your stroke. Set an interval that gives you approximately :10 rest on the moderate 25s. Main Set 1 x 400 Swim @ 75% with :30 rest 4 x 100 Swim @ 85% Set an interval on your 100s that gives you :10-:15 seconds rest. 1 x 300 Pull @ 70% with :20 rest (Snorkel, Pull Buoy (Empty), Ankle Strap) 4 x 50 Pull @ Progressive (Snorkel, Pull Buoy (Empty), Ankle Strap) Your longer pull is at 70%, your shorter repeats should be progressive - beginning at 70% and building to 85% by the last one. Recovery 5:00 @ Easy (Snorkel, Pull Buoy)

Week 4 – Session #3

Set Notes Warm-Up 300 @ Easy Focus on going very EASY during warm-up - going too fast now can compromise your performance on later swims. 4 x 75 as 50 Kick/25 Swim @ 70-75% with :15 rest (Snorkel, Fins) Kick face down, wearing your snorkel and your fins, thumbs interlocked with palms facing down. Main Set #1 1 x 200 Swim @ 70% with :25 rest 1 x 150 Swim @ 75% with :20 rest 1 x 100 Swim @ 80% with :15 rest 1 x 50 Swim @ 85% with :15 rest Main Set #2 1 x 100 @ Easy with :20 rest 1 x 100 @ 90-95% with :15 rest Practicing take out speed. 7 x 100 Swim @ 80% with :10 rest Set an interval on the 100s that gives you approximately :10 rest - try to keep your times the same for all of your repeats.

