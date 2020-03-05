This plan from coach Marilyn Chychota is designed to help you cross the finish line of your next half-Ironman in record time.

This 70.3 intermediate training plan is designed to help athletes improve on their times. We suggest a few years of race experience and a solid aerobic base before executing this plan.

Meet Your Coach

Marilyn Chychota is a high-performance coach who’s been in the sport since 1999. She’s worked with a broad range of triathletes, from beginners to professionals—sending athletes to world championships in iron-distance, 70.3, USAT short-course, and XTERRA. Her own athletic resume includes professional competition in three different sports: equestrian show jumping, cycling, and triathlon. Chychota became a professional triathlete in 2003, racing to podium positions at Ironman events around the world, including a win at Ironman Malaysia in 2004.

70.3 Intermediate Training Plan

Week 1: Base – Total Hours: 8:45

Monday

Swim: 45min., Aerobic pulling

MS: 4 x 500 w/15 SR as

1 – Swim

2 – Small paddles only

3 – Buoy and band only fast turnover

4 – Swim as every 6th lap over kick

+++

15min. core strength

Tuesday

Bike: 60min., Strength

MS: 4 x (3:00 SE/2:00 easy)

+++

30min. EZ running

Wednesday

Swim: 45min., Speed Variables

MS: 8 x 25 Variable paces w/ 10 SR

500 Pull steady build

8 x 25 Variable paces w/ 10 SR

+++

Bike: 45min total, easy gear

MS: 2:00 at 90 rpm, 1:30 at 95 rpm, 1:00 at 100 rpm, :45 at 105 rpm then back up to 2:00

Thursday

Run: 45min, Hill reps as 10 x :20

+++

15min. core strength

Friday

Swim: 45min, Threshold

MS: 300 Buoy only

4 x 50 Build 10 SR

10 x 100 Steady with medium-strong effort 15 SR

Saturday

Bike: 2 hrs., Endurance easy

Sunday

Run: 1hr., Endurance

Week 2: Build Base – Total Hours: 9:30

Monday

Swim: 45min, Aerobic

MS: 600 as 150 free/50 kick 15 SR

600 as 50 build sight x 8 strokes/50 easy

600 as pull neg. split 15 SR

600 as fins neg. split 15 SR

+++

15min. core strength

Tuesday

Bike: 60min, Strength

MS: 5 x (4min. SE/ 2min. easy)

+++

30min. Easy running

Wednesday

Swim: 45min., Speed development

MS: 2 x (12 x 25 fast 10 SR, 100 kick fast)

400 pull buoy

+++

Bike: 60min. total

MS: 2 x (

5min. at 95 rpm

4min. at 105 rpm

3min. at 110 rpm

2min. at 115 rpm

5min. at 95 rpm

1min. at 120 rpm

5min. choice rpm)

Thursday

Run: 45min., Hill reps as 8 x 1min

+++

15min. core strength

Friday

Swim: 45min., Threshold

MS: 10 x 50 descend 1-5, 6-10 10 SR

100 easy

10 x 50 strong effort 10 SR

Saturday

Bike: 2:30, Endurance easy

Sunday

Run: 1hr., Endurance

Week 3: Build Base – Total Hours: 11:15

Monday

Swim: 60min,., Aerobic pulling

MS: 3x 800 Pull 30 SR

+++

15min. core strength

Tuesday

Bike: 75min., Strength

MS: 6 x (5min. SE /2min. easy)

+++

Run: 30min. Easy

Wednesday

Swim 60min. Speed

MS: 3 x (8 x 25 fast free 10 SR

500 steady pull 20 SR)

+++

Bike: 60min., Low resistance

MS: 3 x (

5min. at 90 rpm, 4min. at 95 rpm

3min. at 100 rpm, 2min. at 105 rpm

1min. at 110 rpm)

Thursday

Run: 50min., Strength

MS: 12 x 30sec. uphill reps

+++

15min. core strength

Friday

Swim: 50min Threshold

MS: 20 x 100 Steady, medium-strong effort 15 SR

Saturday

Bike: 3hrs., Endurance easy

Sunday

Run: 1:20, Endurance

Week 4: Build Base – Total Hours: 11:50

Monday

Swim: 60min., Aerobic

MS: 1,000 start easy, build to hard (note time)

50 easy and relaxed

1,000 faster than the first one (note change in effort)

+++

15min. core strength

Tuesday

Bike: 75min., Strength

MS: 6 x 5min. SE/2min. easy

+++

Run: 30min. easy

Wednesday

Swim: 45min. Speed

4 x 25 build to fast @ :30

3 x 50 descend 1-3 @ :60

2 x 75 as 25 sprint/50 steady 15 SR

100 fast, right into 100 steady

– repeat back down to 25s

+++

Bike: 60min., Low resistance

MS: 3x (5min. at 90 rpm

4min. at 95 rpm, 3min. at 100 rpm

2min. at 105 rpm, 1min. at 110 rpm)

Thursday

Run: 50min., Strength

MS: 10 x 1min. uphill

+++

15min. core strength

Friday

Swim: 60min., Threshold

MS: 2 x (

3 x 100 moderate

drop 5 sec. from above interval

2 x 100 mod. hard

drop another 5 sec.

1 x 100 race pace

2 x (1 x 100 at moderate

2 x 100 at mod. hard

3 x 100 at race pace)

Saturday

Bike 3:30, Endurance easy

Sunday

Run: 1:30, Endurance

Week 5: Recovery + Testing – Total Hours: 5:15

Monday

Swim: 30min., Aerobic continuous swim

Tuesday

Bike: 45min., Active recovery

+++

Run: 30min. easy jog

Wednesday

Rest

Thursday

Run: 45min. Easy

Friday

Swim: 45min, Swim test

MS: 15min. best possible distance

Saturday

Bike: 60min., FTP Test

Sunday

Run 45′, Run Test

Include: 30′ best possible distance

Week 6: Build – Total Hours: 13:00

Monday

Swim: 65min. Endurance

800 pull steady (paddles/buoy/band)

600, 500, 400, 300, 200, 200

#1, #3, #5 pull strong

#2, #4, #6 swim steady

+++

15min. core strength

+++

Run: 20min. easy

Tuesday

Brick 1:45 total

Bike 1:15

MS: 8 x (15sec. max rpm/45sec. easy)

2min. easy

4 x (5min, SE 50-65 rpm

4min. 100 rpm

1min easy)

Run off the bike: 30min. Speed

MS: 7 x 45sec. fast/ 15sec easy

Wednesday

Swim: 60min., Speed

MS 5 x (25 fast/50 easy 15 SR

50 fast/25 easy 15 SR

75 fast 15 SR, 75 easy 15 SR

200 easy)

+++

Bike: 90min., Aerobic

MS: 30min. aero tempo 80-85 rpm

Thursday

Run 60min., Tempo

MS: 8min. tempo/ 2min. easy

6min. tempo/ 2min. easy

4min. tempo/ 1min. easy

8min. tempo

+++

15min. core strength

Friday

Swim: 60min., Threshold

MS: 3 x 200 at 80% 10 SR

50 easy back

3 x 200 at 85% 10 SR

50 easy kick

3 x 200 at 90% 10 SR

Saturday

Brick: 3:10 total, Tempo

MS: 3 x 12min, aero 80-91 rpm/3min. easy

Run off the bike: 10min. easy

Sunday

Run: 1:40 Endurance

Week 7: Build – Total Hours: 14:25

Monday

Swim: 75min., Endurance

MS: 1500 pull (paddles/bouy/band)

100 easy

2 x 800 (buoy/band), 100 easy kick between 200s

Build x 200

+++

15min. core strength

+++

Run: 20min easy

Tuesday

Brick: 1:45 total, Strength

Bike: 75min.

MS: 4 x 6min. big gear, strong/4min. easy 55-65 rpm

Run off the bike: 30min.

MS: 5 x 1min fast/30sec. easy

5 x 90sec. fast/30sec. easy

5 x 2min. fast/30sec. easy

Wednesday

Swim: 60min., Speed

MS: 6 x 100 as

#1 & 4 – 50 fast/ 50 easy

#2 & 5 – 50 easy/ 50 fast

#3 & 6 – All fast

+++

Bike: 90min., Tempo

MS: 45min. aero tempo

Thursday

Run: 75min., Tempo

MS: 10min. tempo/ 2min. easy

8min. tempo/ 2min. easy

7min. tempo/ 1min. easy

6min. tempo

+++

15min. core strength

Friday

Swim: 60min., Threshold

MS: 20 x 100 best possible avg. pace 10 SR

Record time, heart rate

Saturday

Bike: 4hrs., Tempo

MS: 5 x 15min. tempo in race position, 80-90rpm/ 5min. easy

Sunday

Run: 1:50 Endurance

Week 8: Build – Total Hours: 15:30

Monday

Swim: 80min., Endurance

MS: 4 x 800 Pull (buoy/ band/ paddles)

Focus on keeping same stroke raet/time for all 15 SR

+++

15min. core strength

+++

Run: 20min. easy

Tuesday

Bike: 90min., RPM work

MS: 6 x (6min. 60-65 rpm/4min. 90+ rpm)

+++

Run: 30min., Fartlek

3x (30sec. fast/30sec. easy

– increase x 15sec. fast and easy to 90sec.

– repeat back down to 30sec.)

Wednesday

Swim: 60min.,Speed

MS: 10 x 75 fast 15 SR

200 easy buoy only

10 x 50 dive start fast on 30 SR

+++

Bike: 90min., Tempo

MS: 60min. tempo effort aero 80-90rpm

Thursday

Run: 80min., Tempo

MS: 4 x 12min. tempo/3min. easy

+++

15min. core strength

Friday

Swim: 75min., Threshold

MS: 8 x 50 descend 1-4 on 10 SR

10 x 100 threshold effort 10 SR

200 easy

400 time trial

8 x 100 pull strong 15 SR

Saturday

Brick 4:15 total, Tempo

Bike: 4hrs.

MS: 3 x 25min. tempo in race position/5min. easy 80-90rpm

Run off the bike: 15min. easy

Sunday

Run: 2hrs., Endurance

Week 9: Threshold /Race Specific – Total Hours: 14:25

Monday

Swim: 90min., Aerobic

MS: 1,000 start easy, build to hard (note time)

50 easy and relaxed

1,000 faster than the first one (note change in effort)

+++

15min. core strength

Tuesday

Bike: 75min., Threshold

MS: 3 x (

4min. best effort 60-65 rpm/4min. easy

4min. best effort 85-95 rpm/4min. easy)

+++

Run: 50min., Speed

MS: 7 x 90sec. hard (<95% max)/ 1min. easy

Wednesday

Swim: 60min. Speed

MS: 5 x 300 steady with 5 SR

100 at or slightly above race pace

50 Back

+++

Bike: 90min.

MS: 60min. steady aero, 80-90 rpm

Thursday

Run: 75min., Threshold

MS: 8 x 3min. threshold/ 90sec. easy

+++

15min. core strength

Friday

Swim: 60min., Aerobic

3 x 600 #1 swim, #2 pull, #3 swim 15 SR

8 x 200 at target race pace on 10 SR

10 x 50 alternating 1 easy/ 1 fast 15 SR

Saturday

Brick: Total: 4hrs. Speed endurance

Bike: 3:40

MS: 4 x 6min. above race/ 3min. easy

5-10min. easy

2 x (30sec. race effort aero/10min. easy)

Run off the bike: 20min.

MS: 10min. easy, 10min. build

Sunday

Run: 90min., Race specific

MS: 2 x (16min. at race pace/4min. easy)

Week 10: Threshold/ Race Specific – Total Hours: 14:40

Monday

Swim: 75min., Endurance

500, 400, 300, 200, 100

Pull 100, 200, 300, 400

Kick 300, 200, 100

All 10 SR

+++

15min. core strength

Tuesday

Bike: 80min., Threshold

MS: 3 x (

6min. hard 60-65rpms/4min. easy

6min. hard 85-95 rpms/4min. easy)

+++

Run: 50min.

MS: 10 x (90sec. hard (<95% max)/1min. easy)

Wednesday

Swim: 60min. Threshold

MS: 16 x 25 sprint 20 SR

200 easy pull

8 x 50 as 1 sprint/1 easy 30 SR

+++

Bike: 90min., Tempo

MS: 60min. race effort aero, 80-90 rpm

Thursday

Run: 75min., Threshold

MS: 7 x (4min. at threshold (10K pace),

90sec. easy)

+++

15min. core strength

Friday

Swim: 30-40min, Endurance

MS: 2000 continuous, build each 500

Overkick and sight every 6th lap

Saturday

Brick: Total: 4:20, Race specific

Bike: 4hrs.

MS: 3 x (8min. above race/3min. easy)

5-10min. easy

All aero 80-90 rpm:

2 x (30min. race effort/10min. easy)

Run off the bike: 20min.

MS: 10min. easy, 10min. build

Sunday

Run: 2hrs., Endurance aerobic

Week 11: Threshold/ Race Specific – Total Hours: 14:20

Monday

Swim: 90min., Strength

MS: 15 x 200 pull (band/buoy/paddles) 15 SR

+++

15min. core strength

Tuesday

Bike: 90min., Threshold

MS:2 x (

8min. best effort 60-65 rpms/4min. easy

8min. best effort 85-95 rpms/4min. easy)

+++

Run: 50min., Fartlek

12 x (90sec. hard effort (<95% effort)/ 1min easy)

Wednesday

Swim: 60min.

MS: 2 x (

6 x 50 MAX effort SPRINT 30 SR

400 pull

50 easy kick)

+++

Bike: 90min., including

60min. steady aero 80-90rpm

Thursday

Run: 75min., Threshold

MS: 10 x (

3min. at threshold 10K effort/90sec. easy)

+++

15min. core strength

Friday

Swim: 60min., Threshold

MS: 2 x (

3 x 100 moderate

2 x 100 mod hard, 5sec. faster than previous 100’s

1 x 100 5sec. faster than previous 100’s – should be race pace

Back up to 3×100 using same paces

Saturday

Brick: Total: 4hrs.

Bike: 3hrs.

MS: 6 x aero 80-90 rpms

(15min. tempo/5min. easy)

Run off the bike: 60min.

MS: 10 x (3min. race effort/90sec. easy)

Sunday

Run: 75min., Aerobic

Week 12: Recovery – Total Hours: 5:35

Monday

Swim: 50min., Recovery

2 x 400, 2 x 300

2 x 200, 2 x 100 as: swim easy, pull

Tuesday

Bike: 60min., Recovery spin

Super easy, flat ride

+++

Run: 30min., easy

Wednesday

Swim: 40min., Recovery

2 x (200 swim

200 kick

200 buoy

200 drill/nonfree

4 x 50 descend 1-4 10 SR

Thursday

REST

Friday

Swim: 45min., Swim test

400 choice

4 x 50 build within each 10 SR

2 x 100 strong 15 SR

15min. best possible effort

Compare to week 5

Saturday

Bike: 60min.

FTP test

Sunday

Run: 60min., Run test

15min. warm-up

2 x (1min,. strong pick ups/1min. easy)

30 min. best possible effort

Compare to week 5

Week 13: Sharpen – Total Hours: 12:50

Monday

Swim: 60min., Race specific

MS: 3 x (5 x 100 at race pace 10 SR)

Tuesday

Bike: 75min., Threshold

MS: 6min. hard 50-60 rpm/4min. easy

6min. hard 80-100 rpm/4min. easy

6min. hard race rpm/4min. easy

+++

Run: 50min.

including 6 x (5min. 10K pace/2min. easy)

Wednesday

Swim: 60min. Threshold

4 x 300 descend 1-4

20 x 50 race effort on 5 SR

alternating: 5 swim, 5 pull

+++

Bike: 75min.

MS: 60min. steady aero

Thursday

Run: 60min., Tempo

MS: 2 x (

10min. tempo

10min. threshold

2min. fast

4min. easy)

Friday

Swim: 60min., Endurance

3,000 continuous

Saturday

Brick: Total: 4hrs.,

Bike: 3hrs., Endurance

2 x (15min. TT/ 5min. easy

aero 90-95 rpm, race position)

+++

Run: 60min.,

MS: 4 x (6min. 10K pace/2min. easy)

Sunday

Run: 90min., Aerobic

Week 14: Sharpen – Total Hours: 11:50

Monday

Swim: 60min., Race specific

MS: 800 build by 200

8 x 25 FAST 10 SR

15 x 100 slightly above race pace 10 SR

Tuesday

Bike: 75min., Threshold

16min. hard 50-60 rpm/4min. easy

16min. hard 80-100 rpm/4min. easy

+++

Run: 50min., Speed

MS: 15 x (1min. fast/1min. easy)

Wednesday

Swim: 60min., Race specific

MS: 20 x 50 at Target race effort on 5 SR

+++

Bike: 75min.

MS: 60min. steady aero effort

Thursday

Run 60min., Threshold

MS: 2 x (5K TT effort/5min. recovery)

Friday

Swim: 60min., Swim test

200 warm up

1500 TT (record time)

100 easy

Saturday

Brick: Total: 3:15 hours

Bike: 2:30

MS: 12 x (5min. hard aero, 80-100 rpm/1min. easy)

+++

Run: 45min.

MS: 6 x (4min. 10K to 5K effort/2min. easy)

Sunday

Run: 75min., Aerobic

Week 15: Sharpen – Total Hours: 9:20

Monday

Swim: 50min., Race specific

MS: 8 x 50 steady 10 SR

20 x 100 even race pace 10 SR

Tuesday

Bike: 60min., Threshold

MS: 20min. best effort

+++

Run: 40min.

MS: 7 x (1min. fast/1min. easy)

Wednesday

Swim: 60min., Aerobic

5 x 600 as 1 swim/1 pull steady 15 SR

+++

Bike: 75min.

MS: 60min, steady aero effort

Thursday

Run: 50min., Threshold

MS: 6 x (4min. at 10K effort/2min. easy)

Friday

Swim: 45min., Aerobic

10 x 200 descend 1-5, 6-10 15 SR

Saturday

Brick: Total: 2hrs.

Bike: 1:30hrs., Race specific

MS: 5 x (4min. aero hard 80-100 rpm

2min. easy)

+++

Run: 30min.

MS: 12min. race effort

Sunday

Run: 60min., Aerobic

Week 16: Race Week Taper – Total Hours: 3:05

Monday

Swim: 40min., Race prep

MS: 6 x 25 fast 10 SR

8 x 50 descend 1-4, 5-8 15 SR

5 x 100 target race pace 10 SR

Tuesday

Bike: 60min.,

MS: 3 x (

6min. at race effort/ 2min. easy)

+++

Run: 30min.

MS: 5 x (1min. fast/1min. easy)

Wednesday

Run: 40min.

Race day warmup

First mile race simulation

5 x 20sec. strides, easy walk between

Thursday

Rest Day

Friday

Swim: 15min., On-course swim

+++

Bike: 60min.

20min. easy

1 x 3min. build 72 to 95 rpm easy /3min. easy

1 x 3min. build to race effort/3min. easy

2 x (1min. hard/2min. easy)

Saturday

Race Day

Sunday

Celebrate the fact that you finished this 70.3 intermediate training plan (and hopefully earned a PR!)