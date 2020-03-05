This plan from coach Marilyn Chychota is designed to help you cross the finish line of your next half-Ironman in record time.
This 70.3 intermediate training plan is designed to help athletes improve on their times. We suggest a few years of race experience and a solid aerobic base before executing this plan.
Meet Your Coach
Marilyn Chychota is a high-performance coach who’s been in the sport since 1999. She’s worked with a broad range of triathletes, from beginners to professionals—sending athletes to world championships in iron-distance, 70.3, USAT short-course, and XTERRA. Her own athletic resume includes professional competition in three different sports: equestrian show jumping, cycling, and triathlon. Chychota became a professional triathlete in 2003, racing to podium positions at Ironman events around the world, including a win at Ironman Malaysia in 2004.
70.3 Intermediate Training Plan
Week 1: Base – Total Hours: 8:45
Monday
Swim: 45min., Aerobic pulling
MS: 4 x 500 w/15 SR as
1 – Swim
2 – Small paddles only
3 – Buoy and band only fast turnover
4 – Swim as every 6th lap over kick
+++
15min. core strength
Tuesday
Bike: 60min., Strength
MS: 4 x (3:00 SE/2:00 easy)
+++
30min. EZ running
Wednesday
Swim: 45min., Speed Variables
MS: 8 x 25 Variable paces w/ 10 SR
500 Pull steady build
8 x 25 Variable paces w/ 10 SR
+++
Bike: 45min total, easy gear
MS: 2:00 at 90 rpm, 1:30 at 95 rpm, 1:00 at 100 rpm, :45 at 105 rpm then back up to 2:00
Thursday
Run: 45min, Hill reps as 10 x :20
+++
15min. core strength
Friday
Swim: 45min, Threshold
MS: 300 Buoy only
4 x 50 Build 10 SR
10 x 100 Steady with medium-strong effort 15 SR
Saturday
Bike: 2 hrs., Endurance easy
Sunday
Run: 1hr., Endurance
Week 2: Build Base – Total Hours: 9:30
Monday
Swim: 45min, Aerobic
MS: 600 as 150 free/50 kick 15 SR
600 as 50 build sight x 8 strokes/50 easy
600 as pull neg. split 15 SR
600 as fins neg. split 15 SR
+++
15min. core strength
Tuesday
Bike: 60min, Strength
MS: 5 x (4min. SE/ 2min. easy)
+++
30min. Easy running
Wednesday
Swim: 45min., Speed development
MS: 2 x (12 x 25 fast 10 SR, 100 kick fast)
400 pull buoy
+++
Bike: 60min. total
MS: 2 x (
5min. at 95 rpm
4min. at 105 rpm
3min. at 110 rpm
2min. at 115 rpm
5min. at 95 rpm
1min. at 120 rpm
5min. choice rpm)
Thursday
Run: 45min., Hill reps as 8 x 1min
+++
15min. core strength
Friday
Swim: 45min., Threshold
MS: 10 x 50 descend 1-5, 6-10 10 SR
100 easy
10 x 50 strong effort 10 SR
Saturday
Bike: 2:30, Endurance easy
Sunday
Run: 1hr., Endurance
Week 3: Build Base – Total Hours: 11:15
Monday
Swim: 60min,., Aerobic pulling
MS: 3x 800 Pull 30 SR
+++
15min. core strength
Tuesday
Bike: 75min., Strength
MS: 6 x (5min. SE /2min. easy)
+++
Run: 30min. Easy
Wednesday
Swim 60min. Speed
MS: 3 x (8 x 25 fast free 10 SR
500 steady pull 20 SR)
+++
Bike: 60min., Low resistance
MS: 3 x (
5min. at 90 rpm, 4min. at 95 rpm
3min. at 100 rpm, 2min. at 105 rpm
1min. at 110 rpm)
Thursday
Run: 50min., Strength
MS: 12 x 30sec. uphill reps
+++
15min. core strength
Friday
Swim: 50min Threshold
MS: 20 x 100 Steady, medium-strong effort 15 SR
Saturday
Bike: 3hrs., Endurance easy
Sunday
Run: 1:20, Endurance
Week 4: Build Base – Total Hours: 11:50
Monday
Swim: 60min., Aerobic
MS: 1,000 start easy, build to hard (note time)
50 easy and relaxed
1,000 faster than the first one (note change in effort)
+++
15min. core strength
Tuesday
Bike: 75min., Strength
MS: 6 x 5min. SE/2min. easy
+++
Run: 30min. easy
Wednesday
Swim: 45min. Speed
4 x 25 build to fast @ :30
3 x 50 descend 1-3 @ :60
2 x 75 as 25 sprint/50 steady 15 SR
100 fast, right into 100 steady
– repeat back down to 25s
+++
Bike: 60min., Low resistance
MS: 3x (5min. at 90 rpm
4min. at 95 rpm, 3min. at 100 rpm
2min. at 105 rpm, 1min. at 110 rpm)
Thursday
Run: 50min., Strength
MS: 10 x 1min. uphill
+++
15min. core strength
Friday
Swim: 60min., Threshold
MS: 2 x (
3 x 100 moderate
drop 5 sec. from above interval
2 x 100 mod. hard
drop another 5 sec.
1 x 100 race pace
2 x (1 x 100 at moderate
2 x 100 at mod. hard
3 x 100 at race pace)
Saturday
Bike 3:30, Endurance easy
Sunday
Run: 1:30, Endurance
Week 5: Recovery + Testing – Total Hours: 5:15
Monday
Swim: 30min., Aerobic continuous swim
Tuesday
Bike: 45min., Active recovery
+++
Run: 30min. easy jog
Wednesday
Rest
Thursday
Run: 45min. Easy
Friday
Swim: 45min, Swim test
MS: 15min. best possible distance
Saturday
Bike: 60min., FTP Test
Sunday
Run 45′, Run Test
Include: 30′ best possible distance
Week 6: Build – Total Hours: 13:00
Monday
Swim: 65min. Endurance
800 pull steady (paddles/buoy/band)
600, 500, 400, 300, 200, 200
#1, #3, #5 pull strong
#2, #4, #6 swim steady
+++
15min. core strength
+++
Run: 20min. easy
Tuesday
Brick 1:45 total
Bike 1:15
MS: 8 x (15sec. max rpm/45sec. easy)
2min. easy
4 x (5min, SE 50-65 rpm
4min. 100 rpm
1min easy)
Run off the bike: 30min. Speed
MS: 7 x 45sec. fast/ 15sec easy
Wednesday
Swim: 60min., Speed
MS 5 x (25 fast/50 easy 15 SR
50 fast/25 easy 15 SR
75 fast 15 SR, 75 easy 15 SR
200 easy)
+++
Bike: 90min., Aerobic
MS: 30min. aero tempo 80-85 rpm
Thursday
Run 60min., Tempo
MS: 8min. tempo/ 2min. easy
6min. tempo/ 2min. easy
4min. tempo/ 1min. easy
8min. tempo
+++
15min. core strength
Friday
Swim: 60min., Threshold
MS: 3 x 200 at 80% 10 SR
50 easy back
3 x 200 at 85% 10 SR
50 easy kick
3 x 200 at 90% 10 SR
Saturday
Brick: 3:10 total, Tempo
MS: 3 x 12min, aero 80-91 rpm/3min. easy
Run off the bike: 10min. easy
Sunday
Run: 1:40 Endurance
Week 7: Build – Total Hours: 14:25
Monday
Swim: 75min., Endurance
MS: 1500 pull (paddles/bouy/band)
100 easy
2 x 800 (buoy/band), 100 easy kick between 200s
Build x 200
+++
15min. core strength
+++
Run: 20min easy
Tuesday
Brick: 1:45 total, Strength
Bike: 75min.
MS: 4 x 6min. big gear, strong/4min. easy 55-65 rpm
Run off the bike: 30min.
MS: 5 x 1min fast/30sec. easy
5 x 90sec. fast/30sec. easy
5 x 2min. fast/30sec. easy
Wednesday
Swim: 60min., Speed
MS: 6 x 100 as
#1 & 4 – 50 fast/ 50 easy
#2 & 5 – 50 easy/ 50 fast
#3 & 6 – All fast
+++
Bike: 90min., Tempo
MS: 45min. aero tempo
Thursday
Run: 75min., Tempo
MS: 10min. tempo/ 2min. easy
8min. tempo/ 2min. easy
7min. tempo/ 1min. easy
6min. tempo
+++
15min. core strength
Friday
Swim: 60min., Threshold
MS: 20 x 100 best possible avg. pace 10 SR
Record time, heart rate
Saturday
Bike: 4hrs., Tempo
MS: 5 x 15min. tempo in race position, 80-90rpm/ 5min. easy
Sunday
Run: 1:50 Endurance
Week 8: Build – Total Hours: 15:30
Monday
Swim: 80min., Endurance
MS: 4 x 800 Pull (buoy/ band/ paddles)
Focus on keeping same stroke raet/time for all 15 SR
+++
15min. core strength
+++
Run: 20min. easy
Tuesday
Bike: 90min., RPM work
MS: 6 x (6min. 60-65 rpm/4min. 90+ rpm)
+++
Run: 30min., Fartlek
3x (30sec. fast/30sec. easy
– increase x 15sec. fast and easy to 90sec.
– repeat back down to 30sec.)
Wednesday
Swim: 60min.,Speed
MS: 10 x 75 fast 15 SR
200 easy buoy only
10 x 50 dive start fast on 30 SR
+++
Bike: 90min., Tempo
MS: 60min. tempo effort aero 80-90rpm
Thursday
Run: 80min., Tempo
MS: 4 x 12min. tempo/3min. easy
+++
15min. core strength
Friday
Swim: 75min., Threshold
MS: 8 x 50 descend 1-4 on 10 SR
10 x 100 threshold effort 10 SR
200 easy
400 time trial
8 x 100 pull strong 15 SR
Saturday
Brick 4:15 total, Tempo
Bike: 4hrs.
MS: 3 x 25min. tempo in race position/5min. easy 80-90rpm
Run off the bike: 15min. easy
Sunday
Run: 2hrs., Endurance
Week 9: Threshold /Race Specific – Total Hours: 14:25
Monday
Swim: 90min., Aerobic
MS: 1,000 start easy, build to hard (note time)
50 easy and relaxed
1,000 faster than the first one (note change in effort)
+++
15min. core strength
Tuesday
Bike: 75min., Threshold
MS: 3 x (
4min. best effort 60-65 rpm/4min. easy
4min. best effort 85-95 rpm/4min. easy)
+++
Run: 50min., Speed
MS: 7 x 90sec. hard (<95% max)/ 1min. easy
Wednesday
Swim: 60min. Speed
MS: 5 x 300 steady with 5 SR
100 at or slightly above race pace
50 Back
+++
Bike: 90min.
MS: 60min. steady aero, 80-90 rpm
Thursday
Run: 75min., Threshold
MS: 8 x 3min. threshold/ 90sec. easy
+++
15min. core strength
Friday
Swim: 60min., Aerobic
3 x 600 #1 swim, #2 pull, #3 swim 15 SR
8 x 200 at target race pace on 10 SR
10 x 50 alternating 1 easy/ 1 fast 15 SR
Saturday
Brick: Total: 4hrs. Speed endurance
Bike: 3:40
MS: 4 x 6min. above race/ 3min. easy
5-10min. easy
2 x (30sec. race effort aero/10min. easy)
Run off the bike: 20min.
MS: 10min. easy, 10min. build
Sunday
Run: 90min., Race specific
MS: 2 x (16min. at race pace/4min. easy)
Week 10: Threshold/ Race Specific – Total Hours: 14:40
Monday
Swim: 75min., Endurance
500, 400, 300, 200, 100
Pull 100, 200, 300, 400
Kick 300, 200, 100
All 10 SR
+++
15min. core strength
Tuesday
Bike: 80min., Threshold
MS: 3 x (
6min. hard 60-65rpms/4min. easy
6min. hard 85-95 rpms/4min. easy)
+++
Run: 50min.
MS: 10 x (90sec. hard (<95% max)/1min. easy)
Wednesday
Swim: 60min. Threshold
MS: 16 x 25 sprint 20 SR
200 easy pull
8 x 50 as 1 sprint/1 easy 30 SR
+++
Bike: 90min., Tempo
MS: 60min. race effort aero, 80-90 rpm
Thursday
Run: 75min., Threshold
MS: 7 x (4min. at threshold (10K pace),
90sec. easy)
+++
15min. core strength
Friday
Swim: 30-40min, Endurance
MS: 2000 continuous, build each 500
Overkick and sight every 6th lap
Saturday
Brick: Total: 4:20, Race specific
Bike: 4hrs.
MS: 3 x (8min. above race/3min. easy)
5-10min. easy
All aero 80-90 rpm:
2 x (30min. race effort/10min. easy)
Run off the bike: 20min.
MS: 10min. easy, 10min. build
Sunday
Run: 2hrs., Endurance aerobic
Week 11: Threshold/ Race Specific – Total Hours: 14:20
Monday
Swim: 90min., Strength
MS: 15 x 200 pull (band/buoy/paddles) 15 SR
+++
15min. core strength
Tuesday
Bike: 90min., Threshold
MS:2 x (
8min. best effort 60-65 rpms/4min. easy
8min. best effort 85-95 rpms/4min. easy)
+++
Run: 50min., Fartlek
12 x (90sec. hard effort (<95% effort)/ 1min easy)
Wednesday
Swim: 60min.
MS: 2 x (
6 x 50 MAX effort SPRINT 30 SR
400 pull
50 easy kick)
+++
Bike: 90min., including
60min. steady aero 80-90rpm
Thursday
Run: 75min., Threshold
MS: 10 x (
3min. at threshold 10K effort/90sec. easy)
+++
15min. core strength
Friday
Swim: 60min., Threshold
MS: 2 x (
3 x 100 moderate
2 x 100 mod hard, 5sec. faster than previous 100’s
1 x 100 5sec. faster than previous 100’s – should be race pace
Back up to 3×100 using same paces
Saturday
Brick: Total: 4hrs.
Bike: 3hrs.
MS: 6 x aero 80-90 rpms
(15min. tempo/5min. easy)
Run off the bike: 60min.
MS: 10 x (3min. race effort/90sec. easy)
Sunday
Run: 75min., Aerobic
Week 12: Recovery – Total Hours: 5:35
Monday
Swim: 50min., Recovery
2 x 400, 2 x 300
2 x 200, 2 x 100 as: swim easy, pull
Tuesday
Bike: 60min., Recovery spin
Super easy, flat ride
+++
Run: 30min., easy
Wednesday
Swim: 40min., Recovery
2 x (200 swim
200 kick
200 buoy
200 drill/nonfree
4 x 50 descend 1-4 10 SR
Thursday
REST
Friday
Swim: 45min., Swim test
400 choice
4 x 50 build within each 10 SR
2 x 100 strong 15 SR
15min. best possible effort
Compare to week 5
Saturday
Bike: 60min.
FTP test
Sunday
Run: 60min., Run test
15min. warm-up
2 x (1min,. strong pick ups/1min. easy)
30 min. best possible effort
Compare to week 5
Week 13: Sharpen – Total Hours: 12:50
Monday
Swim: 60min., Race specific
MS: 3 x (5 x 100 at race pace 10 SR)
Tuesday
Bike: 75min., Threshold
MS: 6min. hard 50-60 rpm/4min. easy
6min. hard 80-100 rpm/4min. easy
6min. hard race rpm/4min. easy
+++
Run: 50min.
including 6 x (5min. 10K pace/2min. easy)
Wednesday
Swim: 60min. Threshold
4 x 300 descend 1-4
20 x 50 race effort on 5 SR
alternating: 5 swim, 5 pull
+++
Bike: 75min.
MS: 60min. steady aero
Thursday
Run: 60min., Tempo
MS: 2 x (
10min. tempo
10min. threshold
2min. fast
4min. easy)
Friday
Swim: 60min., Endurance
3,000 continuous
Saturday
Brick: Total: 4hrs.,
Bike: 3hrs., Endurance
2 x (15min. TT/ 5min. easy
aero 90-95 rpm, race position)
+++
Run: 60min.,
MS: 4 x (6min. 10K pace/2min. easy)
Sunday
Run: 90min., Aerobic
Week 14: Sharpen – Total Hours: 11:50
Monday
Swim: 60min., Race specific
MS: 800 build by 200
8 x 25 FAST 10 SR
15 x 100 slightly above race pace 10 SR
Tuesday
Bike: 75min., Threshold
16min. hard 50-60 rpm/4min. easy
16min. hard 80-100 rpm/4min. easy
+++
Run: 50min., Speed
MS: 15 x (1min. fast/1min. easy)
Wednesday
Swim: 60min., Race specific
MS: 20 x 50 at Target race effort on 5 SR
+++
Bike: 75min.
MS: 60min. steady aero effort
Thursday
Run 60min., Threshold
MS: 2 x (5K TT effort/5min. recovery)
Friday
Swim: 60min., Swim test
200 warm up
1500 TT (record time)
100 easy
Saturday
Brick: Total: 3:15 hours
Bike: 2:30
MS: 12 x (5min. hard aero, 80-100 rpm/1min. easy)
+++
Run: 45min.
MS: 6 x (4min. 10K to 5K effort/2min. easy)
Sunday
Run: 75min., Aerobic
Week 15: Sharpen – Total Hours: 9:20
Monday
Swim: 50min., Race specific
MS: 8 x 50 steady 10 SR
20 x 100 even race pace 10 SR
Tuesday
Bike: 60min., Threshold
MS: 20min. best effort
+++
Run: 40min.
MS: 7 x (1min. fast/1min. easy)
Wednesday
Swim: 60min., Aerobic
5 x 600 as 1 swim/1 pull steady 15 SR
+++
Bike: 75min.
MS: 60min, steady aero effort
Thursday
Run: 50min., Threshold
MS: 6 x (4min. at 10K effort/2min. easy)
Friday
Swim: 45min., Aerobic
10 x 200 descend 1-5, 6-10 15 SR
Saturday
Brick: Total: 2hrs.
Bike: 1:30hrs., Race specific
MS: 5 x (4min. aero hard 80-100 rpm
2min. easy)
+++
Run: 30min.
MS: 12min. race effort
Sunday
Run: 60min., Aerobic
Week 16: Race Week Taper – Total Hours: 3:05
Monday
Swim: 40min., Race prep
MS: 6 x 25 fast 10 SR
8 x 50 descend 1-4, 5-8 15 SR
5 x 100 target race pace 10 SR
Tuesday
Bike: 60min.,
MS: 3 x (
6min. at race effort/ 2min. easy)
+++
Run: 30min.
MS: 5 x (1min. fast/1min. easy)
Wednesday
Run: 40min.
Race day warmup
First mile race simulation
5 x 20sec. strides, easy walk between
Thursday
Rest Day
Friday
Swim: 15min., On-course swim
+++
Bike: 60min.
20min. easy
1 x 3min. build 72 to 95 rpm easy /3min. easy
1 x 3min. build to race effort/3min. easy
2 x (1min. hard/2min. easy)
Saturday
Race Day
Sunday
Celebrate the fact that you finished this 70.3 intermediate training plan (and hopefully earned a PR!)