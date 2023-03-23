5 Anti-Inflammatory Smoothies For Banishing Post-Workout Soreness

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Looking to maximize your recovery nutrition? Look no further than the humble smoothie. Thanks to your blender, it’s never been easier to whip up almost everything you need for recovery into one delicious drink. But what you put into your smoothie matters, especially when it comes to reducing inflammation from your workouts.

Healthy, antioxidant-filled foods like berries and avocado a great base (and contain an excellent list of nutrients for recovery), but it’s important not to forget anti-inflammatory spices like turmeric and ginger. One study found that taking turmeric extract three times daily was comparable to taking a 1,200-milligram dose of ibuprofen daily. Ginger not only increases serotonin and dopamine, but it might soothe sort muscles. Ginger’s anti-inflammatory ingredient, gingerol, may help reduce oxidative stress and pain from osteoarthritis. Applying it topically has been observed to help reduce pain and stiffness in knee joints.

We asked our friends at Clean Eating to share their favorite anti-inflammatory smoothie recipes for athletes, and they delivered. Here are five of the best (and most delicious) mixes to blend up after a ride or run.

Minty Green Smoothie

This fresh shake has staying power, thanks to the healthy fat and protein provided by the chia seeds and protein powder. It’s an excellent sip after your long ride, not only for its ability to fend off next-day soreness but to keep you feeling full when you’d normally want to eat all the food in the house.

Blueberry Smoothie

Filled with ingredients that are beneficial for brain health, this deliciously sweet smoothie can help you improve your memory, focus and overall cognition. Whip up this recipe when you’re looking for a bit of a brain boost after knocking out a hard tempo run before work.

Pineapple and Turmeric Smoothie

Think your favorite Pina Colada, but better. This vibrant smoothie is almost too pretty to drink, but it delivers a triple hit of anti-inflammatory pineapple, ginger and turmeric in every delicious drop. Sip it after strength workouts to keep DOMS at bay.

Orange Ginger Smoothie

Orange and carrot lend bright color to this protein-rich smoothie, while hemp seeds provide a boost of healthful omega-3 fats – perfect for post-run.

Ginger Pear Smoothie

This sweet smoothie is both warming and refreshing — in other words, an excellent nutrition boost after a chilly morning swim.

