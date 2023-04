A 20-Week Training Plan for Your First 70.3 Triathlon

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

This 70.3 training plan is designed for first-time half Ironman participants who want to do just enough training for a successful finish. Because it is easy to follow, it’s one of the most popular training plans on Triathlete, helping thousands of triathletes successfully cross the finish line of their first half-iron/70.3 triathlon. The plan is 20 weeks long. It begins with an 8-week base phase, followed by a 6-week build phase and a 6-week peak phase (for more on these phases, check out How to Use Periodization in Your Triathlon Training Plan). Odd-numbered training weeks include 3 swims, 3 rides, and 3 runs. Weeks 2, 6 and so forth include 3 swims, 2 rides, 3 runs, and a bike-run brick workout. Weeks 4, 8 and so forth include 3 swims, 3 rides, 2 runs, and a bike-run brick. Every fourth week is a recovery week. Optional tune-up triathlons are scheduled in Week 12 (sprint) and Week 16 (Olympic distance). The final 10 days constitute a tapering period.

The plan begins with 3,900 yards of swimming, 2 hours and 45 minutes of cycling, and 1 hour and 45 minutes of running in Week 1. It peaks with 6,700 yards of swimming, 5 hours and 20 minutes of cycling, and 3 hours and 7 minutes of running in Week 17. (See more training plans here.)

Want to transform your triathlon knowledge, training, and performance? Check out 10 Weeks to Your Best 70.3—a complete training program led by top endurance coach Jim Vance—free with Outside+ membership!

Overall 70.3 Training Plan Difficulty Level (1-10): 1

(Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

RELATED: Triathlete’s Complete Guide to Training for a Half-Iron/70.3 Triathlon

70.3 Training Plan: Base Phase

The first 8 weeks of this 70.3 training plan are the base phase. This phase is long enough to allow a gradual, steady buildup of training volume. The primary objectives are developing aerobic capacity, endurance, and injury-resistance. The small amount of high-intensity training you do in this phase will prepare you to handle the more challenging high-intensity workouts of the build phase.

Week 1

Monday

Rest day

Tuesday

Bike Power Intervals: 45 Minutes

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 4 x 20-second sprints in a high gear with enough recovery to reach total workout time of 45 minutes (including warm-up and cool-down)

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Wednesday

Swim: 1200 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 2 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

8 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Fartlek Run: 30 Minutes

WU: Run 5 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 6 x 30 seconds @ VO2max intensity with enough active recovery to reach total workout time of 30 minutes (including warm-up and cool-down)

CD: Run 5 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Thursday

Foundation Bike: 1 Hour

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 40 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Friday

Swim: 1200 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 4 x 100 (25 easy/25 hard) easy = moderate aerobic intensity, hard = threshold intensity, RI=0:10

CD: 30 @ low aerobic intensity

Foundation Run: 35 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 15 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Saturday

Foundation Bike: 1 Hour

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 40 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Sunday

Foundation Run: 40 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 20 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Week 2

Monday

Rest day

Tuesday

Bike Power Intervals: 50 Minutes

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 5 x 20-second sprints in a high gear with enough recovery to reach total workout time of 50 minutes (including warm-up and cool-down)

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Wednesday

Swim Base: 1300 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 3 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

8 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Fartlek Run: 30 Minutes

WU: Run 5 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 8 x 30 seconds @ VO2max intensity with enough active recovery to reach total workout time of 30 minutes (including warm-up and cool-down)

CD: Run 5 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Thursday

Foundation Bike: 1 Hour

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 40 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Friday

Swim Fartlek + Sprint: 1300 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 4 x 100 (25 build/25 descend) start @ moderate aerobic intensity, build to threshold intensity, RI=0:10

4 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Foundation Run: 35 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 15 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Saturday

Brick Workout: 55 Minutes

MS: Bike 45 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Sunday

Swim Base: 1600 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

MS: 1,000 @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Foundation Run: 40 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 20 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Week 3

Monday

Rest day

Tuesday

Bike Power Intervals: 50 Minutes

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 5 x 20-second sprints in a high gear with enough recovery to reach total workout time of 50 minutes (including warm-up and cool-down)

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Wednesday

Swim Base: 1400 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 4 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

8 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Fartlek Run: 35 Minutes

WU: Run 5 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 8 x 30 seconds @ VO2max intensity with enough active recovery to reach total workout time of 35 minutes (including warm-up and cool-down)

CD: Run 5 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Thursday

Foundation Bike: 1 Hour

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 40 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Friday

Swim Fartlek + Sprint

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 4 x 100 (25 easy/25 hard) easy = moderate aerobic intensity, hard = threshold intensity, RI=0:10

8 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Foundation Run: 40 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 20 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Saturday

Foundation Bike: 1:15

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic pace

MS: 55 minutes @ moderate aerobic pace

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic pace

Sunday

Swim Base: 1700 Yards

WU: 250 @ low aerobic intensity

MS: 1,200 @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 250 @ low aerobic intensity

Foundation Run: 45 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 25 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Week 4

This week is a recovery week of this 70.3 training plan. Your training is reduced to allow your body to fully absorb your recent training and prepare for the harder training to come in weeks 5-7.

Monday

Rest day

Tuesday

Bike Power Intervals: 45 Minutes

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 4 x 20-second sprints in a high gear with enough recovery to reach total workout time of 45 minutes (including warm-up and cool-down)

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Wednesday

Swim Base: 1000 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 2 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Fartlek Run: 30 Minutes

WU: Run 5 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 6 x 30 seconds @ VO2max intensity with enough active recovery to reach total workout time of 30 minutes (including warm-up and cool-down)

CD: Run 5 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Thursday

Foundation Bike: 30 Minutes

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Friday

Swim Fartlek + Sprint: 1200 yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 4 x 100 (25 build/25 descend) start @ moderate aerobic intensity, build to threshold intensity, RI=0:10

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Foundation Run: 35 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 15 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Saturday

Foundation Bike: 45 Minutes

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 25 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Sunday

Swim Base: 1400 Yards

WU: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

MS: 1,000 @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

Brick Work: 55 Minutes

MS: Bike 45 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Week 5

Monday

Rest day

Tuesday

Bike Short Hill Climbs: 55 Minutes

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 6 x 1-minute hill climbs @ speed intensity with enough recovery to reach total workout time of 55 minutes (including warm-up and cool-down)

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Wednesday

Swim Base: 1450 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 3 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

6 x 25 @ speed intensity, RI=0:20

8 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Run Speed Intervals: 39 Minutes

WU: 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

MS: 8 x 30 seconds with 2-minute active recoveries

CD: 9 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

Thursday

Foundation Bike: 1 hour

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 40 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Friday

Swim Fartlek + Sprint: 1600 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 4 x 150 (50 easy/25 hard) easy = moderate aerobic intensity, hard = threshold intensity, RI=0:15

8 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Foundation Run: 40 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 20 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Finish with running strides:

MS: Run 2 x 20 seconds @ speed intensity with 40-second active recoveries immediately after completing today’s main run workout.

Saturday

Foundation Bike: 90 Minutes

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 1 hour and 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Sunday

Swim Base: 1800 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

MS: 1,200 @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Foundation Run: 50 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 30 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Week 6

Monday

Rest day

Tuesday

Bike Short Hill Climbs: 1 Hour

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 7 x 1-minute hill climbs @ speed intensity with enough recovery to reach total workout time of 1 hour (including warm-up and cool-down)

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Wednesday

Swim Base: 1575 yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 4 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

7 x 25 @ speed intensity, RI=0:20

8 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Run Speed Intervals: 42 Minutes

WU: 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

MS: 9 x 30 seconds with 2-minute active recoveries

CD: 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

Thursday

Foundation Bike: 1:15

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic pace

MS: 55 minutes @ moderate aerobic pace

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic pace

Friday

Swim Fartlek + Sprint: 1700 yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

6 x 50 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 4 x 150 (50 build/25 descend) start @ moderate aerobic intensity, build to threshold intensity, RI=0:15

8 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Foundation Run: 40 minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 20 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Running Strides: MS: Run 4 x 20 seconds @ speed intensity with 40-second active recoveries immediately after completing today’s main run workout.

Saturday

Brick Workout: 1 Hour

MS: Bike 45 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Run 15 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Sunday

Swim Base: 1400 yards

This is a swim time trial workout. Swim the maximum-intensity segment as though it were a race.

WU: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

MS: 1,000 @ maximum intensity

CD: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

Foundation Run: 25 minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 5 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Week 7

Monday

Rest day

Tuesday

Bike Short Climbs: 1:05

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 8 x 1-minute hill climbs @ speed intensity with enough recovery to reach total workout time of 1 hour and 5 minutes (including warm-up and cool-down)

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Wednesday

Swim Base: 1700 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 5 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

8 x 25 @ speed intensity, RI=0:20

8 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Run Speed Intervals: 45 minutes

WU: 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

MS: 10 x 30 seconds with 2-minute active recoveries

CD: 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

Thursday

Foundation Bike: 1:15

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic pace

MS: 55 minutes @ moderate aerobic pace

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic pace

Friday

Swim Fartlek + Sprint: 1750 yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 5 x 150 (50 easy/25 hard) easy = moderate aerobic intensity, hard = threshold intensity, RI=0:15

8 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Foundation Run: 40 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 20 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Running Strides:

MS: Run 6 x 20 seconds @ speed intensity with 40-second active recoveries immediately after completing today’s main run workout.

Saturday

Foundation Bike: 1:45

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 1 hour and 25 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Sunday

Swim Base: 2000 Yards

WU: 250 @ low aerobic intensity

MS: 1,500 @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 250 @ low aerobic intensity

Week 8

This week is a recovery week of this 70.3 training plan.

Monday

Recovery

Tuesday

Bike Short Hill Climbs: 55 Minutes

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 6 x 1-minute hill climbs @ speed intensity with enough recovery to reach total workout time of 55 minutes (including warm-up and cool-down)

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Wednesday

Swim Base: 1250 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 3 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

6 x 25 @ speed intensity, RI=0:20

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Run Speed Intervals: 39 Minutes

WU: 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

MS: 8 x 30 seconds with 2-minute active recoveries

CD: 9 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

Thursday

Foundation Bike: 45 Minutes

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 25 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Friday

Swim Fartlek + Sprint: 1600 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 4 x 150 (50 build/25 descend) start @ moderate aerobic intensity, build to threshold intensity, RI=0:15

8 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Foundation Run: 35 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 15 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Running Strides: MS: Run 4 x 20 seconds @ speed intensity with 40-second active recoveries immediately after completing today’s main run workout.

Saturday

Foundation Bike: 1 Hour

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 40 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Sunday

Swim Base: 1600 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

MS: 1,000 @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Brick Workout: 1 Hour

MS: Bike 45 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Run 15 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

70.3 Training Plan: Build Phase

Week 9

The build phase of this 70.3 training plan begins this week. In this 6-week phase you will face some challenging high-intensity workouts – including lactate intervals in all three disciplines – to maximize your aerobic capacity and enhance your ability to sustain faster speeds. At the same time you will continue building endurance with long swims, rides, runs, and brick workouts.

Monday

Rest day

Tuesday

Bike Long Hill Climbs: 1 Hour

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 2 x 5-minute hill climbs @ VO2max intensity with enough recovery to reach total workout time of 1 hour (including warm-up and cool-down)

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Wednesday

Swim Base: 1750 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 3 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

4 x 75 @ VO2max intensity, RI=0:45

6 x 25 @ speed intensity, RI=0:20

8 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Run Lactate Intervals: 32 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

MS: 12 x 30 seconds @ VO2max intensity with 30-second active recoveries @ low aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

Thursday

Foundation Bike: 1:15

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic pace

MS: 55 minutes @ moderate aerobic pace

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic pace

Friday

Swim Threshold + Sprint: 1800 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 3 x 200 @ threshold intensity, RI=0:45

4 x 50 @ speed intensity, RI=0:20

8 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Foundation Run: 45 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 25 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Running Strides: MS: Run 6 x 20 seconds @ speed intensity with 40-second active recoveries immediately after completing today’s main run workout.

Saturday

Long Bike: 2 Hours

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 1 hour and 40 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Sunday

Swim Base: 2100 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

MS: 1,500 @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Foundation Run: 1 Hour

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 40 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Week 10

Monday

Rest day

Tuesday

Bike Lactate Intervals: 1 Hour

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 2 x 3-minute intervals @ VO2max intensity on flat or rolling terrain with enough recovery to reach total workout time of 1 hour (including warm-up and cool-down)

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Wednesday

Swim Base: 1825 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 3 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

5 x 75 @ VO2max intensity, RI=0:45

6 x 25 @ speed intensity, RI=0:20

8 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Run Lactate Intervals: 34 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

MS: 14 x 30 seconds @ VO2max intensity with 30-second active recoveries @ low aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

Thursday

Foundation Bike: 1:30

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 1 hour and 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Friday

Swim Threshold + Sprint: 1900 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 3 x 200 @ threshold intensity, RI=0:45

6 x 50 @ speed intensity, RI=0:20

8 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Foundation Run: 45 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 25 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Running Strides: MS: Run 6 x 20 seconds @ speed intensity with 40-second active recoveries immediately after completing today’s main run workout.

Saturday

Brick Workout: 1:20

WU: Bike 1 hour @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 20 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Sunday

Swim Base: 2300 Yards

WU: 250 @ low aerobic intensity

MS: 1,800 @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 250 @ low aerobic intensity

Foundation Run: 30 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Week 11

Monday

Rest day

Tuesday

Bike Long Hill Climbs: 1:05

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 3 x 5-minute hill climbs @ VO2max intensity with enough recovery to reach total workout time of 1 hour and 5 minutes (including warm-up and cool-down)

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Wednesday

Swim Base: 1900 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 3 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

6 x 75 @ VO2max intensity, RI=0:45

6 x 25 @ speed intensity, RI=0:20

8 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Run Lactate Intervals: 36 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

MS: 16 x 30 seconds @ VO2max intensity with 30-second active recoveries @ low aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

Thursday

Foundation Bike: 1:30

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 1 hour and 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Friday

Swim Threshold + Sprint: 2000 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 4 x 200 @ threshold intensity, RI=0:45

4 x 50 @ speed intensity, RI=0:20

8 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Foundation Run: 45 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 25 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Running Strides: MS: Run 6 x 20 seconds @ speed intensity with 40-second active recoveries immediately after completing today’s main run workout.

Saturday

Long Bike: 2:15

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 1 hour and 55 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Sunday

Swim Base: 2150 Yards

This is a swim time trial workout. Swim the maximum-intensity segment as though it were a race.

WU: 250 @ low aerobic intensity

MS: 1,650 @ maximum intensity

CD: 250 @ low aerobic intensity

Long Run: 1:05

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 45 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Week 12

This week is a recovery week of this 70.3 training plan.

Monday

Rest day

Tuesday

Bike Lactate Intervals: 1 Hour

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 2 x 3-minute intervals @ VO2max intensity on flat or rolling terrain with enough recovery to reach total workout time of 1 hour (including warm-up and cool-down)

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Wednesday

Swim Base: 1400 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 3 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

4 x 75 @ VO2max intensity, RI=0:45

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Run Lactate Intervals: 32 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

MS: 12 x 30 seconds @ VO2max intensity with 30-second active recoveries @ low aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

Thursday

Foundation Bike: 1:15

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic pace

MS: 55 minutes @ moderate aerobic pace

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic pace

Friday

Swim Threshold + Sprint: 1600 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 3 x 200 @ threshold intensity, RI=0:45

8 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Foundation Run: 35 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 15 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Running Strides: MS: Run 6 x 20 seconds @ speed intensity with 40-second active recoveries immediately after completing today’s main run workout.

Saturday

Recovery Bike: 20 Minutes

WU: 10 minutes @ recovery intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ recovery intensity

Sunday

Sprint Triathlon!

If you can’t find a sprint triathlon to participate in today, do a sprint triathlon time trial of this format on your own instead.

WU: Swim 800

MS: Bike 12 miles

CD: Run 3 miles

Week 13

Monday

Rest day

Tuesday

Bike Long Hill Climbs: 1:10

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 4 x 5-minute hill climbs @ VO2max intensity with enough recovery to reach total workout time of 1 hour and 10 minutes (including warm-up and cool-down)

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Wednesday

Swim Base: 1900 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 5 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

4 x 100 @ VO2max intensity, RI=1:00

8 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Run Lactate Intervals

WU: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

MS: 18 x 30 seconds @ VO2max intensity with 30-second active recoveries @ low aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

Thursday

Foundation Bike: 1:30

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 1 hour and 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Friday

Swim Threshold + Sprint: 2100 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 3 x 300 @ threshold intensity, RI=1:00

4 x 50 @ speed intensity, RI=0:20

8 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Foundation Run: 45 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 25 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Running Strides: MS: Run 6 x 20 seconds @ speed intensity with 40-second active recoveries immediately after completing today’s main run workout.

Saturday

Long Bike: 2:30

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 2 hours and 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Sunday

Swim Base: 2300 Yards

WU: 250 @ low aerobic intensity

MS: 1,800 @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 250 @ low aerobic intensity

Long Run: 1:10

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 50 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Week 14

Monday

Rest day

Tuesday

Bike Lactate Intervals: 1:15

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 4 x 3-minute intervals @ VO2max intensity on flat or rolling terrain with enough recovery to reach total workout time of 1 hour and 15 minutes (including warm-up and cool-down)

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Wednesday

Swim Base: 2000 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 6 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

4 x 100 @ VO2max intensity, RI=1:00

8 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Run Lactate Intervals: 40 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

MS: 20 x 30 seconds @ VO2max intensity with 30-second active recoveries @ low aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

Thursday

Foundation Bike: 1:30

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 1 hour and 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Friday

Swim Threshold + Sprint: 2,100 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 3 x 300 @ threshold intensity, RI=0:45

4 x 50 @ speed intensity, RI=0:20

8 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Foundation Run: 50 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 30 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Running Strides: MS: Run 6 x 20 seconds @ speed intensity with 40-second active recoveries immediately after completing today’s main run workout.

Saturday

Foundation Bike: 1:45

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 1 hour and 25 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Sunday

Swim Base: 2400 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

MS: 1,800 @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Brick Workout: 1:45

WU: Bike 1 hour and 15 minutes@ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 30 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

70.3 Training Plan: Peak Phase

Week 15

The peak phase of this 70.3 training plan begins this week. Your long endurance workouts on the weekends become really long in this 6-week phase to ensure you’re able to go the distance on race day. The second training priority is threshold-intensity training in all three disciplines. Long brick workouts, a swim time trial, and an optional Olympic distance tune-up triathlon also help build race-specific fitness.

Monday

Rest day

Tuesday

Tempo Bike: 1 Hour

WU: 13 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 2 x 12 minutes @ threshold intensity with 10 minutes active recovery

CD: 13 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Wednesday

Swim Base: 2100 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 6 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

5 x 100 @ VO2max intensity, RI=1:00

8 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Tempo Run: 36 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

MS: Run 16 minutes @ threshold intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

Thursday

Foundation Bike: 1:30

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 1 hour and 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Friday

Swim Threshold + Sprint: 2100 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 3 x 300 @ threshold intensity, RI=0:30

4 x 50 @ speed intensity, RI=0:20

8 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Foundation Run: 50 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 30 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Running Strides: MS: Run 6 x 20 seconds @ speed intensity with 40-second active recoveries immediately after completing today’s main run workout.

Saturday

Long Bike: 2:45

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 2 hours and 25 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Sunday

Swim Base: 2500 Yards

WU: 250 @ low aerobic intensity

MS: 2,000 @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 250 @ low aerobic intensity

Long Run: 1:20

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 1 hour @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Week 16

This week is a recovery week.

Monday

Rest day

Tuesday

Tempo Bike: 55 Minutes

WU: 17 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 22 minutes @ threshold intensity

CD: 16 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Wednesday

Swim Base: 1600 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 4 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

4 x 100 @ VO2max intensity, RI=1:00

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Tempo Run: 34 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

MS: Run 14 minutes @ threshold intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

Thursday

Foundation Bike: 1 Hour

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 40 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Friday

Swim Threshold + Sprint: 1400 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 3 x 200 @ threshold intensity, RI=0:45

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Foundation Run: 40 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 20 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Running Strides: MS: Run 4 x 20 seconds @ speed intensity with 40-second active recoveries immediately after completing today’s main run workout.

Saturday

Recovery Bike: 20 Minutes

WU: 10 minutes @ recovery intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ recovery intensity

Sunday

Olympic-Distance Triathlon

If you can’t find an Olympic-distance triathlon to participate in today, do an Olympic-distance triathlon time trial on your own instead.

WU: Swim 1.5 km

MS: Bike 40 km

CD: Run 10 km

Week 17

Monday

Rest day

Tuesday

Tempo Bike: 1:05

WU: 21 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 24 minutes @ threshold intensity

CD: 20 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Wednesday

Swim Base: 2100 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 5 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

6 x 100 @ VO2max intensity, RI=1:00

8 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Tempo Run: 36 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

MS: Run 16 minutes @ threshold intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

Thursday

Foundation Bike: 1:30

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 1 hour and 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Friday

Swim Threshold + Sprint: 2100 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 2 x 400 @ threshold intensity, RI=1:15

6 x 50 @ speed intensity, RI=0:20

8 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Foundation Run: 55 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 35 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Running Strides: MS: Run 4 x 20 seconds @ speed intensity with 40-second active recoveries immediately after completing today’s main run workout.

Saturday

Long Bike: 3 Hours

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 2 hours and 40 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Sunday

Swim Base: 2500 Yards

WU: 250 @ low aerobic intensity

MS: 2,000 @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 250 @ low aerobic intensity

Long Run: 1:30

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 1 hour and 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Week 18

Monday

Rest day

Tuesday

Tempo Bike: 1:10

WU: 22 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 26 minutes @ threshold intensity

CD: 22 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Wednesday

Swim Base: 2100 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 5 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

6 x 100 @ VO2max intensity, RI=0:45

8 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Tempo Run: 38 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

MS: Run 18 minutes @ threshold intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

Thursday

Foundation Bike: 1:45

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 1 hour and 25 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Friday

Swim Threshold + Sprint: 2100 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 2 x 400 @ threshold intensity, RI=1:00

6 x 50 @ speed intensity, RI=0:20

8 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Foundation Run: 1 Hour

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 40 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Running Strides: MS: Run 4 x 20 seconds @ speed intensity with 40-second active recoveries immediately after completing today’s main run workout.

Saturday

Brick Workout: 2:30

WU: Bike 1 hour and 45 minutes@ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 45 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Sunday

Swim Base: 2512 Yards

This is a swim time trial workout. Swim the maximum-intensity segment as though it were a race.

WU: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

MS: 2,112 (1.2 miles) @ maximum intensity

CD: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

Foundation Run: 30 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

70.3 Training Plan: Taper Phase

Week 19

Your pre-race taper begins on Thursday. From this day forward your training will steadily decrease (relative to preceding weeks) to ensure you’re rested and ready to perform on race day.

Monday

Rest day

Tuesday

Tempo Bike: 1:15

WU: 19 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 2 x 14 minutes @ threshold intensity with 10 minutes active recovery @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 18 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Wednesday

Swim Base: 2100 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 5 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

6 x 100 @ VO2max intensity, RI=0:30

8 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Tempo Run: 40 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

MS: Run 20 minutes @ threshold intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

Thursday

Foundation Bike: 1:30

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 1 hour and 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Friday

Swim Threshold + Sprint: 2100 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 2 x 400 @ threshold intensity, RI=0:45

6 x 50 @ speed intensity, RI=0:20

8 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Foundation Run: 55 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 35 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Running Strides: MS: Run 4 x 20 seconds @ speed intensity with 40-second active recoveries immediately after completing today’s main run workout.

Saturday

Long Bike: 2:15

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 1 hour and 55 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Sunday

Swim Base: 2000 Yards

WU: 250 @ low aerobic intensity

MS: 1,500 @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 250 @ low aerobic intensity

Long Run: 1:05

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 45 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

70.3 Training Plan: Race Week

Week 20

Monday

Rest day

Tuesday

Tempo Bike: 1 Hour

WU: 13 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 2 x 12 minutes @ threshold intensity with 10 minutes active recovery

CD: 13 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Wednesday

Swim Base: 1700 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

8 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 3 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

6 x 100 @ VO2max intensity, RI=1:00

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Tempo Run: 32 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

MS: Run 12 minutes @ threshold intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

Thursday

Foundation Bike: 45 Minutes

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 25 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Friday

Swim Threshold + Sprint: 1100 Yards

WU: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

MS: 2 x 200 @ threshold intensity, RI=0:45

4 x 25 @ speed intensity, RI=0:20

CD: 300 @ low aerobic intensity

Saturday

Recovery Bike: 20 Minutes

WU: 10 minutes @ recovery intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ recovery intensity

Sunday

Race Day!

WU: Swim 1.2 miles

MS: Bike 56 miles

CD: Run 13.1 miles

RELATED: Triathlete’s Complete Guide to Nutrition and Fueling