10 Weeks to Your Best 70.3 Week 6: Reducing Overall Load (Launch: mid-July) Share this Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Email Icon Join Triathlete Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites. Join for free Already have an account? Sign In Join Triathlete Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites. Join for free Already have an account? Sign In Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In Check back in mid-July for the start of Week 6