Week 3: Staying Healthy

Welcome to Week 3

In Week 3 we’ll add a bit more race intensity. The slow progression of load is designed to help you stay healthy and acclimate your body to increased load. It’ll be important to practice good recovery techniques this week, such as foam rolling, stretching, and massage, because it’ll help make recovery part of your routine, which will help you later in the course.

If you’re just joining us: Be sure to start at the beginning! Go back to the course intro so you’re prepared and have the foundation for the 10-week training program.

“Train hard. Recover hard.”

Week 3 Key Sessions

Remember, the key sessions of the week are sessions that are the most important. If you’re going to trim a workout or skip a session because you’re swamped with work or life, these are not the ones to skip! Of course, you should try to do all the workouts, but we want you to know which are key ones. And, if you haven’t already, setup your Today’s Plan account, download the 10-week training details, or do both!

Long run (80 minutes as a run/walk)

Long ride (3 hours total: 2.5 hours, easy; then, finish 30 minutes steady effort)

Key swim (70.3 Specific Set)

Swim Test #2

10×100 Swim Test

Intensity: All Out

All Out Duration: Brief warm-up, then 2 rounds of 10x100y

Brief warm-up, then 2 rounds of 10x100y Data: Record your times for each 10x100y to see how your time improves for each during the next 10 weeks.

Remember, this isn’t a threshold test that’ll help dictate future workouts. It’s a test we’ll do regularly throughout the next 10 weeks, and will help show your progress in the water.

Lesson of the Week: Avoiding Injuries and Maximizing Recovery

How to avoid common injuries?

Slowly increase load

Get a proper bike fit

Wear shoes that are right for your running style and foot

Practice proper swim technique

Foam roll and stretch

Want to learn more about common triathlon injuries? Check out our comprehensive guide here. And make sure to check with your medical provider if you have specific questions or are unsure what your body’s telling you.

Ways to Maximize Recovery

Take your days off seriously

Get enough sleep

Eat food that supports your training

Drink enough fluids

Consider getting a massage

Make sure you properly stretch and/or do yoga to loosen up tight spots

Don’t overdo the intensities

Avoiding Running Injuries

Run injuries are common among triathletes. That’s one reason I prescribe run/walk workouts, as I described in Week 1. Mixing in a minute of walking with 4-9 minutes of running is a great way to reduce load on your body while still getting the benefits needed.

Here are some common running injuries: