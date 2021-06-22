Register for 10 Weeks to Your Best 70.3

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

Whether you’re a new triathlete or a veteran of the sport, this 10-week 70.3 course will help you not only get stronger and faster, but become more injury-resistant and comfortable as you train and prepare. We’ll talk about bike fit and how that can impact your tri performance. You’ll learn about why intensity (and recovery) is crucial to having your best race. We’ll even learn how to pick the right event to accentuate your strengths and still give you a challenge. In ten weeks, Coach Jim Vance will help you transform your triathlon knowledge and enhance the way you train—not just giving you the workouts and tools for one good 70.3, but to keep improving throughout your tri career.

This course is exclusive to Outside+ members. See the full 10 Weeks to Your Best 70.3 course available now.

Never before has the world’s leading triathlon resource hand-curated an online educational experience that combines video with easy-to-understand content, interactive training plans, and race-specific checklists. During this course, Coach Vance will talk you through the sessions—explaining not only what you’re doing, but why—and guide you through the techniques you’ll encounter in a 70.3 event via dedicated weekly lessons on key topics like:

Baseline testing

Open-water skills

Race nutrition

Tapering

Understanding race day, and more

In addition to a downloadable training calendar, technique videos, and gear prep checklists, you’ll also have access to the program pre-loaded into the Today’s Plan training system, so you can customize your paces and log your workouts all in one place.

Register below to receive news, updates, and weekly emails that guide you through the ten weeks—and get ready for your best race ever!