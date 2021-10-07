We Tri’d It: Three Ways to Up Your Recovery Game

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

Many triathletes train hard and push their bodies to the limit, looking to increase their fitness and make the greatest gains, but in doing so, they sometimes overlook the importance of post-workout refueling. The nutrients you put into your body in the 30-45 minutes after working out (particularly long and/or intense workouts) will really affect the gains and the adaptations you make. It can have a significant impact on things such as sleep, muscle repair and growth, immune function, and body composition. So in a bid to improve our recovery game, we tried these three products aimed at helping you get the nutrients you need post-workout, so you sleep well, recover, make fitness gains, and are set up optimally for your next big session.

For those days when you’re on-the-go and want to get in a decent post-workout hit of protein and carbs but don’t have time for real food, then products like Osmo’s Rapid Recovery are a golden choice. Two scoops of powder yields 17 grams of protein, 19 grams of carbohydrates, and 140 calories. It comes in two flavors—chocolate and vanilla—and can be mixed with water or milk (or dairy-free alternatives). We preferred it mixed with water for a lighter, easier-to-get-down drink, but if you want to make more of a meal of it, blend it with milk, banana, peanut butter, and honey and you’ve got yourself something far more filling.

Aside from being a sweet and tasty drink, this little bottle of cherry juice is packed full of all kinds of goodness that athletes want and need. Tart cherry juice is well known for its antioxidant properties and sleep-enhancing benefits—and Cheribundi has captured all of those (and more) in their 8-ounce bottles. Granted, it’s not going to come top of the list when you’re looking for ways to expedite recovery, but it’s a good choice if you’re trying to improve sleep and reduce inflammation. We only have our own subjective data to go on (and we fully recognize the power of the placebo effect), but we definitely found Cheribundi helped with a good night’s sleep—reason enough to give it a try.

BCAAs (branch chain amino acids) are the building blocks of protein, helping your body to repair and recover after training and racing. It’s essentially fuel for your muscles and helps aid protein synthesis and prevent muscle breakdown. While there are a plethora of BCAA products out there, True Athlete’s is a simple, palatable, and unflavored powder that’s easy to drink with water or add to another drink of your choice. It’s a great option post-workout (especially after high-intensity training) as well as a mid-afternoon tide-over: Like protein, it’ll help keep you feeling satiated for longer. It’s also a worthy choice for those looking to increase their protein intake during blocks of higher-volume training.

