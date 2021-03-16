We Tri’d It: Smoothie Bowls, Real Food Gels, and Recovery Fuel 

Kind Frozen Smoothie Bowl

Inspired by tropical acai bowls, the folks at Kind created their own version of the popular breakfast: a frozen breakfast smoothie bowl. It’s a 6oz single-serving bowl that’s layered with fruit and almond milk, almond butter and topped with whole nuts and granola. They come in four flavors: Almond + Triple Berry Acai, Almond + Mango Pineapple Passion Fruit, Almond + Chocolate Banana, and Almond + Peach Kiwi Greens. Each flavor is fruit or veggie-based, vegan, and gluten free. You buy them frozen (find them in the frozen aisle at places such as Target and Walmart) and then keep them frozen until it’s time to tuck into them (they defrost pretty quickly). They contain 350 calories per bowl with 37g of carbs, 20g of fat, and 7-8g of protein (varies depending on flavor). For us as a post-workout breakfast option, even though they’re super tasty and incredibly convenient, they’re lacking in the protein hit we know all triathletes are looking for. At $4 a bowl, they’re also a pretty expensive option.

Osmo Recovery

Osmo knows a thing or two about making great recovery products—and their Rapid Recovery protein drink mix definitely does not disappoint. Available in two flavors, chocolate and vanilla, it’s a really simple and convenient way to refuel after a workout, safe in the knowledge that you’re getting a solid 17g hit of protein (whey and micellar casein) together with 19g of carbs and 140 calories per two-scoop serving. The chocolate flavor was our favorite and, looking at the ingredients list, it’s no surprise to see organic cocoa powder in there as the chocolate flavor serves up a delicious, almost-creamy flavor that you definitely don’t expect from a protein drink. This is a great option for any triathlete looking for a hassle-free post-workout protein hit as they hustle from a morning or lunchtime workout back to their desk. We’ve been putting this product to good use—and will continue to.

Spring Energy Gels

$38 for 13-gel variety box, springenergy.com

If your stomach churns when you see the G word (GEL! Ugh!) then take a breath, take a moment, and let us tell you about Spring Energy Gels. You’ll soon come to realize that not all gels are created equally! Spring Energy Gels are a combination of complex carbs, fats, and proteins made predominantly from real foods. If you’ve ever taken a sugar-based gel and it’s led to GI distress, well, think of Spring Energy Gels as the polar opposite experience. Let’s take the Power Rush flavor gel as an example, its ingredients are: basmati rice, banana, honey, molasses, orange juice, plums, coconut oil, sea salt, and beet extract. While this may sound like it could be tough to get down during a run or ride, it’s surprisingly not the case. Spring has clearly done its research on what works well and what is palatable. These are ideal for long-distance events, races, and training days. The sheer breadth of products available from Spring is pretty impressive—there are endurance drink mixes, endurance meals, energy gels with coffee, and more—so stay tuned for more testing of these in the near future.