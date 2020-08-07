We Tri’d It: Creatine Powder, Functional Hydration, and Hemp Bars

Momentous Performance Creatine

Granted, creatine is not typically a go-to supplement for us endurance types. It’s more commonly associated with power athletes looking to gain muscle, build strength, and maximize efforts during short bursts of high-intensity exercise. That said, this product also claims to help promote lean body mass, improve energy production, and help strength and power development—all of which are highly relevant to triathletes. We tested it in protein smoothies soon after high-intensity strength workouts. It has a very mild, palatable taste, and one scoop delivers five grams of creatine monohydrate. The jury is still out on whether it has truly helped improve energy production or increase lean body mass—these things aren’t developed by powders alone—but it’s definitely an interesting product with which to experiment.

Recover 180°

$33 for 12-pack of 16 fl. oz bottles, drinkrecover.com

There are so many sports drinks out there now that it’s often hard to distinguish one from another. Recover 180° promises to deliver “functional hydration”—a powerful punch of electrolytes, vitamins, herbal extracts, and a “dash of cane sugar.” In a 16 fluid ounce bot- tle, this translates to 11g of carbs, 370mg of potassium, 100mg of magnesium, a potent blend of B vitamins, and 60 calories. This is a huge electrolyte content (Clif Bar’s electrolyte drink, by comparison, has 50mg of potassium), but the lower calorie content would point to this being aimed more squarely at the lifestyle market than the endurance athlete. It’s available in three flavors: citrus, acai berry, and blood orange, and has a slightly synthetic after-taste. Be aware, too, that some of the herbal extracts—guarana and ginseng—can mimic caffeine stimulation for those with more sensitive systems.

Hummingbar

$25 for box of 12 bars, amazon.com

If you’re a fan of clean, simple eats with “real” ingredients—and let’s face it, a lot of triathletes are—then you’re probably going to love Hummingbars. Unlike a lot of products out there, they have few ingredients, none of which sound like they’ve been concocted in a lab. American-grown hemp and raw honey are the key ingredients in all five of the flavors, and they boast 11-12g of protein and between 230-270 calories per bar (depending on flavor). The high protein content makes them great post-workout snacks. They are quite high in fat (good fats, 19g per serving) which doesn’t make them the best pre-run option, and they fall lower on the carb content scale (the almond-chocolate has 13 grams of carbs per serving). That said, if you’re a health-conscious athlete looking for a quality raw snack for your desk, you might have just found it.