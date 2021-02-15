We Tri’d It: A Hydration Solution, Collagen Peptides, and a New Peanut Butter Bar Option

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

Dripdrop

$36 for 32 sticks

amazon.com

DripDrop ORS (Oral Rehydration Solutions) isn’t your typical sports nutrition product. This electrolyte powder was first designed by a doctor on a relief mission treating life-threatening cases of dehydration. Now it’s available for athletes, too. With a high electrolyte content (660mg of sodium and 370mg of potassium), DripDrop claims to treat dehydration as effectively as an IV—though not as quickly. It comes in handy little stick sachets that are easy to carry on rides or put in your workout bag. While we didn’t put them to the test against an IV, DripDrop boasts a potent electrolyte mix that’ll help keep you well hydrated, particularly during intense workouts. Interestingly, it’s available in a wide range of hot and cold flavors, with the cold flavors including lemon, and watermelon, and the hot ones including spiced apple cider and honey lemon ginger, which is great when looking to stay well hydrated in the thick of winter.

Momentous Collagen Peptides

$44 for 1.11lb tub

amazon.com

While collagen has more typically been associated with helping Hollywood celebrities attempt to defy the aging process, it’s recently snuck its way into the sports nutrition world and is fast gaining traction. Collagen peptides contain eight of the nine essential amino acids, which are involved in almost every body function from energy production to healing and repair. Research shows that although the role of collagen peptides in recovery from training might be limited, it’s joint health where they shine. If you’re an athlete with a history of problems with your joints, ligaments, or tendons—or if you’d rather be proactive with injury prevention—then there’s a strong case for including a product like this in your regimen. The good news is that the powder is completely unflavored and can be easily dropped into a smoothie or any type of liquid. It’s also NSF-certified, which helps give peace of mind via independent testing.

IQ BAR

$15 for 7 bars

amazon.com

We’ll be honest, these definitely aren’t going to top your favorite chocolate bar for taste and/or a sugar hit, but then there are few bars that claim to benefit your brain and body like these do. As the name suggests, these bars are designed to aid what’s between your ears as much as your physical body. They contain six brain nutrients, namely Lion’s Mane, MCTs, omega-3, flavonoids, vitamin E, and choline. Coming in at 150 calories a bar, they also deliver a 12g hit of plant-based protein (pea protein) and 6-8g of prebiotic fiber (varies depending on flavor). With this protein content, they’re a good post-workout snack if you’re on the go—or if you’re looking for better brain power before an important meeting?! They are vegan and paleo friendly and are available in seven different flavors, including almond butter chip, lemon blueberry, peanut butter chip, banana nut, matcha chai, and wild blueberry, with our favorite being the chocolate sea salt.