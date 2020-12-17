Reviewed: Plantworks Protein Powder, Mix Flavor Pack + Shaker

If you’re looking for a stocking stuffer for the plant-based athlete in your life, then this mix flavor pack and shaker bottle from Plantworks Nutrition is an easy pick. It includes five single serve sachets of Plantworks protein powder, in both chocolate and vanilla flavors, and each sachet packs a hearty 20g of plant-based protein (from a blend of pea, mushroom, pumpkin, and rice proteins). There’s also 7g of fiber and 5g BCAAs (branch chain amino acids), which are the building blocks of protein. Just in case that wasn’t enough, there’s an added adaptogen blend, which contains ashwagandha extract, maca, and rhodiola rosea extract, all of which can help reduce stress. There’s no doubt about it: there’s a lot packed into each sachet and, as an added bonus, it tastes great and is easy to mix with water, coconut water, or whatever milk option you choose to use. Our go-to favorite recipe has been a two-scoop serving of Plantworks chocolate flavor powder with a banana, almond milk, a dash of honey, a sprinkle of cinnamon plus water. That said, it tastes great when mixed with water alone (which cannot be said for all protein powders!).

Each sachet contains 150 calories, 14g carbohydrates, and 420mg of sodium. We’ve tested it thoroughly over the course of a few months, using it after long runs, trainer rides, and high intensity gym sessions and it definitely ticks all the boxes for everything you want from a recovery drink. It keeps you feeling satiated for a few hours (not easy to do with hard-working triathletes). The added bonus of these single serve sachets and the blender bottle is that they’re really easy to throw in your workout bag and simply mix when your workout is over—no leaks, no spills, no hassle.

If you prefer larger sachets, there is also a 15 serving bag available (23.8oz) for $40, which comes in chocolate or vanilla flavors.

$15, myplantworks.com

RELATED: 2020 Triathlete Holiday Gift Guide