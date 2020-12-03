Reviewed: Instant Pot Duo Crisp & Air Fryer

Triathletes tend to be a health conscious bunch who care about the food we put in their bodies, but we’re sometimes lacking in the time (and energy) to follow all those elaborate recipes (and don’t even get us started about going to the grocery store). Let us introduce you to the Instant Pot, which for athletes who want nutritious meals without the hours spent slaving over a hot stove—well, let’s just say the Instant Pot (featured in our 2020 Holiday Gift Guide) will have you at “hello.”

There are a myriad of models, but this one—the Duo Crisp and Air Fryer—is particularly versatile, offering 11 different functions that are easy and fun to use—even for those who are not at all culinarily-inclined. It comes with a pressure cooker lid and an air fryer lid, which you can simply switch over depending on usage. The pressure cooker lid offers six wet cooking functions: you can pressure cook, sauté, steam, slow cook, sous vide, and warm. The air fryer lid offers five crisp cooking functions: you can use it to air fry, roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate.

Regardless of the setup, it’s all very fast, simple and intuitive to use with bright displays, easy-to-use controls and easy-to-read icons that give you updates on cooking status. You can customize timings and temperatures and save your settings so you can make all your favorites time and again with ease and zero hassle. It’s extremely convenient to be able to throw all your ingredients into the Instant Pot and hit the trainer for your workout, knowing that dinner is taken care of as soon as you climb off the bike. There’s even a delay start function to help ensure your meal is ready right on time and not a moment before. This model is available in either the six- or eight-quart size and comes with a broil/dehydrate tray, steam rack, and multi level air fryer basket. Fueling your workouts this winter just got a whole lot healthier, easier, and tastier!

Related: Triathlete Holiday Gift Guide 2020