Triathlete Challenge Recipe: Roasted Asparagus and Mushroom Frittata

We’re thrilled to welcome Linsey Corbin as our recipe contributor for this month’s Triathlete Challenge. In addition to being the American Ironman record holder, Corbin is a foodie and amateur chef. She’s agreed to share some of her favorite recipes and tips from her food site, Hazel & Blue. This week, she’s sharing her roasted asparagus and mushroom frittata recipe. All images by Corbin Brands.

The Inspiration for this Asparagus and Mushroom Frittata:

This is a great athlete-friendly meal and ticks a lot of the boxes for me when it comes to preparing a good meal: it’s quick and easy to make, it’s loaded with nutrient-dense vegetables and protein, and you can be flexible with the ingredients, using what you have on hand and what sounds good.

Ode to the egg! As an athlete, you can’t go wrong with eggs. One egg packs seven grams of complete protein and contains all of the eight essential amino acids required to build and maintain muscle. Plus, eggs taste great! Unless you’re closely watching your cholesterol intake, as an athlete, you shouldn’t be limited to just egg whites. In a typical egg yolk, you’ll find half the protein, antioxidants and other crucial vitamins as well.

Asparagus is in season in May, so this frittata is loaded with asparagus, mushrooms, goat cheese, and eggs. Breakfast for dinner, here you come! Some great pairings to go with this would include a green salad, roasted potatoes, or a side of whole-grain toast.

Roasted Asparagus and Mushroom Frittata

Ingredients:

Serves 4

1 pound asparagus, trimmed & sliced into 2-inch cuts

2 1/2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

3/4 pound mixed mushrooms (such as button, cremini or oyster), cut into large pieces

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

¼ teaspoon chile flakes

¼ cup fresh herbs (such as parsley, dill, or oregano), finely chopped

10 eggs

4 ounces fresh goat cheese, crumbled into quarter-sized pieces

Salt and pepper

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F and prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Lay asparagus on the baking sheet, drizzle with ½ tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 12 minutes or until the asparagus have started to char slightly, but still remain bright green. Set aside.

Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F.

Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet or other oven-proof pan over medium-high. Add the mushrooms, garlic, and chile, season with salt and pepper and toss. Allow the mushrooms to cook down, stirring every few minutes. Once they have some crispy edges and any moisture has cooked away, stir in the herbs and turn the heat down to low.

Meanwhile, mix the eggs in a medium bowl and season with 1 teaspoon of salt and a few cracks of pepper.

Pour the eggs over the mushrooms, moving them around so they’re evenly distributed in the pan. Do not scramble the eggs. Dot the goat cheese over the eggs, again making sure it’s evenly distributed. Lay the asparagus on top of the eggs and season everything with a little more salt and pepper.

Put the skillet in the oven and bake for 12-15 minutes until the eggs are set but still slightly jiggly in the middle of the pan. Allow to rest for a few minutes before slicing, and serve warm or at room temperature.

A few notes: