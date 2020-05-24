Triathlete Challenge Recipe: Overnight Yeasted Whole Wheat Waffles

We’re thrilled to welcome Linsey Corbin as our recipe contributor for this month’s Triathlete Challenge. In addition to being the American Ironman record holder, Corbin is a foodie and amateur chef. She’s agreed to share some of her favorite recipes and tips from her food site, Hazel & Blue. This week, she’s sharing her overnight yeasted whole wheat waffles recipe. All images by Hazel & Blue.

Overnight Yeasted Whole Wheat Waffles Inspiration:

When asked to contribute a pre-race “meal” for the Challenge my mind immediately went to breakfast. Before any Ironman, 70.3, or even a monster training day, you can find me feasting on a big plate of pancakes or waffles—taking a first-class trip to “carb town.” With that said, I am also a sucker for the Sunday-Runday late morning breakfast, and these waffles are perfect for just that. Bonus! If you don’t devour these waffles in one sitting, they freeze well and can be reheated for you to enjoy any day of the week.

Keeping it all in the family, full credit of this recipe belongs to my sister (a key part of my A-Team!). It was love at first waffle. These are not overly sweet, slightly tangy, crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside, and the whole wheat flour and yeast provide a yummy texture.

One of the things that I love about cooking is being challenged to try new things. With the current state of affairs, this is a perfect time to experiment in the kitchen and try some new recipes. This takes a twist on the more traditional waffle, as you prepare the yeasted batter the night before. You let it sit, bubble, do it’s thing while you sleep. The next morning you make your waffles or you can enjoy your long run and return home and breakfast will nearly be ready. If you’re feeling ambitious, I’ve also included a recipe for strawberry compote—my favorite way to top these waffles.

Happy brunching!

Linsey

Overnight Yeasted Whole Wheat Waffles

Ingredients:

Makes 12 Belgian waffles

1 packet (2 ¼ teaspoons) dry active yeast

½ cup warm water

1 tablespoon sugar

1 stick unsalted butter

2 cups milk

2 cups all-purpose flour

¾ cup whole wheat flour

1 ½ teaspoons ground cardamom

1 lemon, zested

Pinch of salt

2 eggs

½ teaspoons baking soda

Directions:

In a large bowl, mix the yeast, water, and 1 tablespoon of sugar and let stand for 3-5 minutes until the mixture is foamy (which means your yeast is alive and hungry). Meanwhile, combine the butter and milk in a small pot over low heat. Once the butter is melted, remove the pot from the heat and allow to cool slightly.

In a medium bowl, mix the flours, cardamom, lemon zest, and salt. Add the dry ingredients and cooled butter mixture to the yeast and stir well. Cover with plastic wrap and leave on the counter overnight. Be aware that the batter will double (and maybe triple!) in size overnight, so make sure your bowl is big enough to avoid midnight overflows.

The next morning, heat your waffle iron.

Add the eggs and baking soda to the batter and mix well to combine. The batter will deflate quite a bit, but have no fear! Using about a ½ cup of batter per waffle, cook until lightly golden brown and crispy on the outside.

Serve warm with fresh fruit, syrup, or berry compote (see my favorite below!)

A quick note:

Bonus! Waffles can be frozen up to three weeks and reheated for you to enjoy any day of the week.

Strawberry Compote Inspiration

Strawberry season is on point right now, and I am all about using seasonal ingredients. Strawberries are naturally sweet as-is, so this is a great low-sugar, topping for your waffles, toast, pancakes or stir-in to your morning oatmeal or yogurt.

Enjoy!

Strawberry Compote

Ingredients:

Makes approx. 4 cups

2 lbs strawberries (or other seasonal berry)

2 tablespoons orange zest (approx., 1 orange)

¼ cup orange juice (juice from 1 orange)

2 tablespoons sugar

Optional add-ins:

1 tablespoon chia seeds

¼ teaspoon cinnamon, ginger, or both

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a pot over medium heat. When the mixture starts to boil, turn heat down to low and stir well to keep it from sticking to the bottom of the pot. Simmer on low, stirring every few minutes. The strawberries will soften and break down very easily, but you can help it along by mashing with a spatula or spoon. Continue cooking until the jam has thickened and the berries have completely broken down, about 30 minutes (remember it will thicken more once cooled). Allow to cool and store, refrigerated, in an airtight container or glass jar. Serve on toast, oatmeal, yogurt, or waffles.