Recipe: Summer Strawberry and Quinoa Salad

Linsey Corbin served as our recipe contributor for last month’s Triathlete Challenge (find all of those here), and we’re thrilled she’s agreed to keep sharing her go-to meals from her food site Hazel & Blue every other week with Triathlete readers. In addition to being the American Ironman record holder, Corbin is a foodie and amateur chef. This week, she’s sharing her summer strawberry and quinoa salad recipe. All images by Corbin Brands.

The Inspiration for this Summer Strawberry and Quinoa Salad:

I feel like summer is officially coming into swing here in Oregon—and this salad gives a nod to some of my favorite Oregon products (you can find these ingredients anywhere!). We are just starting to see strawberries crop up at the farmers market. Local whole-grain producer Bob’s Red Mill produces the quinoa. Hazelnuts are the official state nut of Oregon, grown predominantly in the Willamette Valley.

This is a great salad for summer—it’s so fresh tasting with zesty lemon dressing, fresh herbs, protein-packed quinoa, tangy goat cheese, and sweet strawberries.

Quinoa is a true superfood for athletes: it is a great source of protein and complex carbohydrate, making it perfect for preparing for long endurance workouts and for recovery after workouts

True to my no-fuss in the kitchen approach, this recipe is super adaptable: swap out walnuts or almonds for hazelnuts; trade feta for goat cheese; you could substitute farro, barley, kamut, or another “super grain” instead of quinoa; you can even experiment with different berries—I think blueberries could be a great alternative as we get deeper into the summer months.

Summer Strawberry and Quinoa Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

Serves 4

Dressing:

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ lemon – juiced

2 teaspoons white wine vinegar

2 teaspoons honey, agave or maple syrup

Salt & Pepper to taste

Salad:

1 ½ cups quinoa, cooked and cooled

3 cups greens: mixed greens, spinach, kale, or arugula

⅓ cup hazelnuts, roasted and chopped

1 ½ cups sliced strawberries

½ cup radishes, thinly sliced

¼ cup basil, sliced

¼ cup mint, sliced

4 ounces fresh goat cheese, crumbled into pea-sized pieces

Instructions:

Make the vinaigrette:

Mix the olive oil, lemon juice, vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. The dressing should be lemony and zingy and taste good enough to eat on salad greens. Add a pinch more salt or pepper if needed.

Assemble the salad:

In a large bowl combine quinoa, greens, hazelnuts, strawberries, radishes, basil & mint. Toss well to combine. Add vinaigrette and give a quick mix. Add goat cheese at the end. Give one more light mix.

Enjoy!

A few quick notes: