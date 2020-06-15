Feed Zone Portables: Sweet and Savory Rolls

Here are portable takes on two popular favorites—pizza and cinnamon rolls. There’s no shortage of pizzerias and bakeries in Europe, making an easy stop for cyclists looking for a sweet bread treat or rolled up slice of margherita pizza in the middle of a long training ride. Simply go easy on the fillings and you can enjoy the flavors you love without a mess (or indigestion).

Basic Dough

This recipe* makes enough dough for two bread roll recipes, so you can have it all—savory and sweet.

1 cup warm tap water

1 tablespoon active dry yeast

½ teaspoon sugar

3 cups all-purpose flour, plus a bit more for rolling dough

2 tablespoons olive oil or butter

1 teaspoon coarse salt

In a large bowl combine water, yeast, and sugar, and gently mix. Set aside for about 5 minutes or until the mixture is foamy.

Stir in 2½ cups flour, 1 tablespoon of the olive oil or butter, and the salt. Dough will be sticky.

Transfer dough to a floured surface and knead while adding remaining ½ cup flour in small amounts until you get a consistent, non-sticky, elastic dough.

Coat another large bowl with the remaining olive oil. Place dough in bowl, turning to coat evenly with oil.

Cover with a damp cloth and let rise in a warm place until dough has doubled in size, about 1 hour. If you are not prepping the dough right away, cover it with plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator.

Makes 2 batches of rolls (24 servings).

* Most natural grocery stores sell fresh or frozen dough with minimal ingredients. Check your local store to cut your bread roll prep in half.

Pizza Rolls

½ batch basic dough

2 tablespoons pizza sauce

1 tablespoon shredded mozzarella

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

1 tablespoon chopped prosciutto

Top with

Olive oil

Sprinkle of coarse salt

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly coat a baking pan with nonstick cooking spray or line with parchment paper.

Using a rolling pin or wine bottle, roll out half of the dough into an oblong shape, approximately 8” × 12”, just under ¼” thick. Flip it once or twice, stretching the dough from the center outward.

Spread just enough pizza sauce to lightly cover the dough. Too much gets messy. Top evenly with remaining ingredients.

Roll up the dough lengthwise and gently pinch the edge to seal. Transfer bread roll to the baking sheet. Repeat with the rest of the dough to make the second bread roll.

Lightly brush the top of the roll with melted butter or olive oil. Sprinkle with sugar or salt. Bake for 15 minutes or until the bread is golden.

Cut each roll into 12 small portions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving: Calories 72, Carbs 13 g, Protein 2 g, Fat 1 g, Fiber 1 g, Sodium 198 mg

Cinnamon Rolls

½ batch basic dough

4 tablespoons butter, melted

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon dried currants

Top with

Remaining butter

Sprinkle of raw sugar

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly coat a baking pan with nonstick cooking spray or line with parchment paper.

Using a rolling pin or wine bottle, roll out half of the dough into an oblong shape, approximately 8” × 12”, just under ¼” thick. Flip it once or twice, stretching the dough from the center outward.

Spread just enough melted butter to lightly cover the dough. Too much gets messy. Top evenly with remaining ingredients.

Roll up the dough lengthwise and gently pinch the edge to seal. Transfer bread roll to the baking sheet. Repeat with the rest of the dough to make the second bread roll.

Lightly brush the top of the roll with melted butter or olive oil. Sprinkle with sugar or salt. Bake for 15 minutes or until the bread is golden.

Cut each roll into 12 small portions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving: Calories 114, Carbs 16 g, Protein 2 g, Fat 5 g, Fiber 1 g, Sodium 84 mg

Adapted from Feed Zone Portables by Biju Thomas and Allen Lim with permission of VeloPress.