Feed Zone Portables: Cheesy Potato Waffles

Waffles are especially great at tucking away more flavor without a mess. Wrap up a small stack or make up sandwiches with a combination of meat and cheese, nut butter, or other spreads. This recipe uses potato flakes, a portable staple and the fastest way to pack in some carbs at home or on the road. Check the ingredients—a quality brand will simply list dehydrated potatoes.

Cheesy Potato Waffles

Servings: 4

Time: 20 minutes

¾ cup potato flakes

¼ cup potato flour

¼ cup brown rice flour

2 tablespoons grated parmesan

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 cup almond milk, heated

4 eggs, lightly beaten

Sliced meat and cheese

Heat the waffle iron.

Combine the potato flakes with the flours, cheese, salt, and baking powder in a large bowl.

Heat the almond milk in the microwave on high for 90 seconds. Add the milk and the eggs to the dry mixture and stir until the potato flakes and flours are fully incorporated. Batter will be dense and somewhat lumpy.

Pour enough batter into each waffle form to nearly fill all the squares (the batter will expand when pressed). Cook until the outside of the waffle feels crisp to the touch. Repeat, using remaining batter.

Makes 4 large waffles. Let cool, then stack with ham and cheese for a hearty portable.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving: Calories 230, Carbs 31 g, Protein 10 g, Fat 8 g, Fiber 2 g, Sodium 567 mg

Adapted from Feed Zone Portables by Biju Thomas and Allen Lim with permission of VeloPress.