Join us for an IG Live on Meal Prepping for Busy Athletes!

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

At this point, everybody has likely heard of meal prepping. But as simple as the concept is—doing some preparation work ahead of time to make mealtime easier on busy days of work, family, and training—many of us don’t know where to start. That’s why we’ve created the Busy Triathlete’s Guide to Meal Prepping, and why we’re hosting a free Instagram Live with Feed Zone chef Biju Thomas and performance dietitian Colette Vartanian!

Join us on Instagram (@triathletemag) this Thursday, December 2 at 7 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Mountain for expert insights on all things meal prepping. Thomas and Vartanian will share time-saving nutrition hacks for busy triathletes, make-ahead meals the entire family will love, and healthy food to fuel your active adventures. They’ll also answer all your meal-prepping and nutrition questions live! Whether you’re looking to bring some organization to your chaotic holiday schedule or get a jump start on healthy habits for 2022, this is your chance to ask the experts how you can use meal prepping to to save time, money, and mental stress.

Follow us on Instagram now (@triathletemag) for updates, and be sure to tune in at 5 p.m. Mountain time on Thursday, December 2.