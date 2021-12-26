Join us for an IG Live on Cooking Hacks for Traveling Triathletes!

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Skip your next pre-race dinner—at a restaurant, that is. Instead of gambling on your pre-race meal with an unfamiliar restaurant, bring along a small rice cooker and make the best healthy pre-race dinner from the comfort of your hotel room.

Yes, a rice cooker will make perfect rice every single time—but did you know you can make so much more? You may not have explored the many ways this seemingly simple machine can be used to fuel your active adventures—especially on the road, when you’re looking for healthy, home-cooked options far from home. In a pinch, the same machine will make oatmeal, boil water for potatoes, hand you perfectly steamed vegetables, cook up thick pancakes, and make perfect omelettes—all of this from the comfort of your tiny, two-outlet hotel room overlooking the race expo.

So, pick up a small 8-cup rice cooker for traveling, and join us for a free Instagram Live with Feed Zone chef Biju Thomas on how to make the most of this humble appliance.

Join us on Instagram (@triathletemag) this Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time/5 p.m. MT for Chef Biju’s expert insights on eating healthy on the road, whether you’re doing a destination race or on a business trip. Thomas will share his best nutrition hacks for traveling triathletes, easy and healthy recipes for the rice cooker, and how to fuel your active adventures when you’re far from home. Whether you’re looking to bring some organization to your chaotic travel schedule or get a jump start on healthy habits for 2022, this is your chance to ask an expert how to eat healthy, no matter where you are!

Follow us on Instagram now (@triathletemag) for updates, and be sure to tune in at 5 p.m. Mountain time on Wednesday, Dec. 29!