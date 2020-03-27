A day in the food life of American Olympic hopeful Matt McElroy.
Matt McElroy is the USA’s top men’s prospect for Tokyo (even if it has been pushed back a year!)—but how does this plant-based pro racer fuel all of those training miles?
- 7:30 A.M.
- Wake up, eat overnight oats I prep the night before with bananas, raspberries, blueberries, chia seed, and flaxseed.
- 9:30 A.M.
- After my morning run, I make a smoothie with bananas, dates, coconut milk, chia seeds, and frozen pineapples.
- 11:00 A.M.
- Brunch time! I’ll fuel for a swim with a rice bowl with avocado, vegan chicken strips, hummus, nutritional yeast, amino acids, and beans. I’ve been plant-based for three years and find that this type of diet is really energizing.
- 2:00 P.M.
- For lunch, it’s potato taquitos on top of white rice, with vegetable wontons with black beans.
- 4:00 P.M.
- I’ll make another smoothie or grab some rice as a snack in between workouts.
- 6:00 P.M.
- Dinner is usually a Beyond Burger with vegan mac and cheese, or vegan sausage with tomato sauce and tempeh.
- 9:00 P.M.
- Before bed, I snack on these peanut butter, oatmeal, banana, raisin, and walnut bites that my fiancée makes. They’re delicious.