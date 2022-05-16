Get the Best Pre-Race Dinner for Triathletes, No Matter Where You’re Racing

If you’re racing a local triathlon, your pre-race meal is probably going to be something you make at home or eat at a familiar restaurant. But what about when you’re in a new town or country? No matter where you’re at, there are certain rules about what you should and shouldn’t eat the night before a race. Some are obvious, like avoiding sketchy meals from sketchy sources – we can probably all unanimously agree Rule #1 of pre-race dinners should be “No gas station sushi.”

But there are a lot of things that seem obvious about pre-race dinners that are actually inaccurate. Yes, carbohydrates are important, but do you really need to eat plates upon plates of spaghetti to carb-load? Probably not. Though pasta works for some people, there may be an option out there that works better for you. In this episode of Triathlete Kitchen, we’ll get into the best pre-race dinners for triathletes. I’ve invited my friend, pro triathlete Rudy Von Berg, to share his go-to pre-race meals as well as how he finds the best pre-race dinners no matter where he’s racing in the world.

