Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Get 50% Off Outside+

Limited Time Offer

Subscribe Now

Nutrition

Ask Stacy: What is Rebound Hypoglycemia?

Do you experience a brief spell of dizziness, nausea, headache, or blurred vision at the start of a workout or race? Rebound hypoglycemia may be the culprit.

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In
Lock Icon

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks.

Already have an Outside Account? Sign in

Outside+ Logo

Intro Offer
$2.49 / month*

Get the one subscription to fuel all your adventures.

  • Map your next adventure with our premium GPS apps: Gaia GPS Premium and Trailforks Pro.
  • Read unlimited digital content from 15+ brands, including Outside Magazine, Triathlete, Ski, Trail Runner, and VeloNews.
  • Watch 600+ hours of endurance challenges, cycling and skiing action, and travel documentaries.
  • Learn from the pros with expert-led online courses.
Join Outside+

*Outside memberships are billed annually. You may cancel your membership at anytime, but no refunds will be issued for payments already made. Upon cancellation, you will have access to your membership through the end of your paid year. More Details

During exercise, as carbohydrate utilization increases and muscle glycogen stores begin to decline, potentially blood glucose levels can begin to drop. Low blood glucose levels can result in a brief spell of dizziness, confusion, nausea, headache, or blurred vision – all of which could impact exercise performance. Our bodies have evolved to keep blood glucose levels within a tight range by releasing counter-regulatory hormones, both at rest and during exercise. But a few susceptible athletes may experience “rebound hypoglycemia” or “transient hypoglycemia.”

Certainly, everyone experiencing these disturbing symptoms should check with a medical professional to ensure everything in the body is functioning at optimal levels. After ruling out major causes, it may well be that the culprit is rebound hypoglycemia.

What is rebound hypoglycemia?

If hypoglycemia does occur during the first stages of exercise, it is associated with carbohydrate ingestion 30 to 60 minutes before exercise. Why? Eating carbohydrate increases blood sugar and an insulin response to it by increasing insulin levels. When exercise starts, the skeletal muscles are also pulling on the blood sugar. The result? A rapid decrease in blood glucose at the start and early stages of exercise. Additionally, there may be a decrease in the concentration of free fatty acids available for fuel, due to the effect of insulin inhibiting fat breakdown.

In the 1970’s and 80’s, researchers spent a significant amount of time examining the effects of exercise on glucose levels, particularly in endurance exercise. Much of this work focused on the impact of the pre-exercise meal prior to prolonged exercise. The goal was to determine if you could manipulate the composition of the meal to prevent hypoglycemia. They found that there is an increased risk of rebound hypoglycemia if exercise follows the meal too closely, but only in few (not all) moderately trained endurance athletes. The one factor in common for the individuals who experienced rebound hypoglycemia was an enhanced insulin response to the pre-exercise carbohydrate ingestion.

Managing rebound hypoglycemia

The good news is that within 10 minutes of exercise, everything is normalized, and there is no reported effect on subsequent endurance performance. But try telling this to an athlete that experiences the dizziness, lack of power, nausea, and general feeling of lack of control at the beginning of a race!

There are specific things to do  if you are one of the unlucky few that experiences this transient hypoglycemia.

  • Time your food intake so that you have at least an hour before the start of your event. You do not have to be one of the people that is slurping down a gel or energy chews 15-20 minutes before the start, as this is too close to the start to try to “top up.” This is a sure-fire way to perturb your blood glucose and have a hard start to a race!
  • Research shows that if you do need to eat, do it just before you warm up. Then take a good 20 minutes to warm-up, as this exercise will help normalize insulin and exercise-induced glucose uptake. When you hit the start line, you will already be in a good metabolic state.
  • Consider your caffeine use. Caffeine increases blood glucose clearance, so if you are using caffeine, the timing of caffeine ingestion is very important. Prior to the start of a race, you will need to eat with your caffeine consumption, knowing the half-life (peak) of caffeine is around 90-120 minutes post consumption. In this, if you plan your pre-race meal appropriately, you will have finished food and caffeine consumption a minimum 60 minutes prior to the start of the event. Again, to help normalize blood sugar fluctuations, give adequate time for a 20-minute warm up.

Rebound hypoglycemia is a rare occurrence, but it does happen. Being aware of why and how to implement strategies to reduce the transient effects on blood glucose will ensure a strong start and finish to your event.

RELATED: Continuous Glucose Monitoring: Is It Worth It For Triathletes?

Stay On Topic

promo logo