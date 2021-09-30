Win One of Our Editors’ Picks for September

Every month, our staff and contributors share their top picks and favorite things in their tri lives right now. Then, members can enter to win one of the items featured.

This month, check out the things that kept our editors swim-bike-running: a on-the-go-romper, Immunity drinks, a quick trick for cleaning up on the run, and a longsleeve shirt perfect for fall layering. Win that Jack Wolfskin Sky Flex Longsleeve by entering below.

————

This contest will be run each month, featuring different items highlighted by our editors. Enter by 11:59 p.m. MT on Oct. 15. U.S. residents only. Full rules here.