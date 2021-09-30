Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
Gear

Win One of Our Editors’ Picks for September

Members can enter to win a Jack Wolfskin longsleeve.

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In
Lock Icon

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks.

Already have an Outside Account? Sign in

Outside+ Logo

All Access
$1.91 / week *

  • A $500 value with everything in the Print + Digital Plan plus 25+ benefits including:
  • Member-only content on all 17 publications in the Outside network like Outside, Better Nutrition, VeloNews, and more
  • Today’s Plan training platform with customized programs for every distance goal
  • Professional FinisherPix race photos from your next event
  • Member-only newsletter, and event meet and greets with editors
  • Two books from a cycling & fitness curated library by VeloPress
Join Outside+
Triathlete

Print + Digital
Special Price
$0.50 / week *

  • Annual subscription to Triathlete magazine
  • Access to all member-exclusive content on Triathlete.com
  • Ad-free access to Triathlete.com
Join Triathlete

*Outside memberships are billed annually. You may cancel your membership at anytime, but no refunds will be issued for payments already made. Upon cancellation, you will have access to your membership through the end of your paid year. More Details

Every month, our staff and contributors share their top picks and favorite things in their tri lives right now. Then, members can enter to win one of the items featured.

This month, check out the things that kept our editors swim-bike-running: a on-the-go-romper, Immunity drinks, a quick trick for cleaning up on the run, and a longsleeve shirt perfect for fall layering. Win that Jack Wolfskin Sky Flex Longsleeve by entering below.

————

This contest will be run each month, featuring different items highlighted by our editors. Enter by 11:59 p.m. MT on Oct. 15. U.S. residents only. Full rules here.

Fill out my online form.

 

Stay On Topic