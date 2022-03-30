Win One Of Our Editors’ Picks for March

Every month, our staff shares their top picks and favorite things in their tri lives right now. Then, members can enter to win one of the items featured.

This month, check out the things that kept our editors going: supershoes, bio-friendly bike cleaner, and ambient lamps. Members get a chance to win a brand new Moonfad Mooshade—an easy-to-use pop-up tent that easily attaches to your car to create shade and rain protection at your next race—by entering below.

————

This contest will be run each month, featuring different items highlighted by our editors. Enter by 11:59 p.m. MT on Feb. 15. U.S. residents only. Full rules here.