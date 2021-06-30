Become a Member

Win One of Our Editors’ Picks for June

Members can enter to win some Goodr sunglasses.

Every month, our staff and contributors share their top picks and favorite things in their tri lives right now. Then, members can enter to win one of the items featured.

This month, check out the things that kept our editors swim-bike-running: a swim shower, a hydration vest that lasts for miles, cold freezer pops, and sunglasses that can do anything. You can win a couple pairs of Goodr glasses by entering below.

————

This contest will be run each month, featuring different items highlighted by our editors. Enter by 11:59 p.m. MT on July 15. U.S. residents only. Full rules here.

