Win One of Our Editors’ Picks for July

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

Every month, our staff and contributors share their top picks and favorite things in their tri lives right now. Then, members can enter to win one of the items featured.

This month, check out the things that kept our editors swim-bike-running: a sunscreen that isn’t terrible, at-home gym workouts to get motivated again, and a collapsible water bottle that also filters the water for your long outdoor adventures. (Just refill at a stream or lake, and it does the rest.) You can win one of these Katadyn BeFree water bottles by entering below.

—-

This contest will be run each month, featuring different items highlighted by our editors. Enter by 11:59 p.m. MT on Aug. 15. U.S. residents only. Full rules here.