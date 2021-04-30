Win One of Our Editors’ Picks For April

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

Every month, our staff and contributors share their top picks and favorite things in their tri lives right now. Then, members can enter to win one of the items featured.

This month, check out the things that kept our editors swim-bike-running: an up-and-down relationship with a new smartwatch, a massage gun for big run miles, a soft workout t-shirt that you can wear all day, and a running vest. You can win one of these Nathan running vests by entering below.

This contest will be run each month, featuring different items highlighted by our editors. Enter by 11:59 p.m. MT on May 15. U.S. residents only. Full rules here.