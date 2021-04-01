Win One of Our Editor’s Favorite Things

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

Every month, get to know one of our staff or contributors and find out what they’re using and loving in their tri lives right now. Then, members can enter to win one of the items featured.

This month, senior editor Chris Foster tells us about what he’s swimming-biking-running in right now. And you could win his favorite wetsuit—a new Zoot Wiki Wiki 2.0.

This contest will be run each month, featuring different items highlighted by our editors. Enter by 11:59 p.m. MT on April 15. U.S. residents only. Full rules here.