What We’re Loving This Week: Water Bottles, People, Home Gym Equipment, And Trail Shows

Every week, we spend a lot of time doing triathlon stuff—so do our writers, designers, and staff. Here’s what we’re using and loving in our regular lives right now.

Iron Flask

I received an Iron Flask for my birthday and it has quickly become my favorite water bottle/reusable mug. The three different lid styles included were an instant plus for someone like me, who switches out water bottles to fit my needs for the day. Now, using the same vessel, I can sip on coffee from the flip top lid while driving or clip the flask to my backpack with the carabiner straw lid. The stainless-steel container comes in a variety of sizes and stylish colors, and I’m in love with the ombre design my friend chose for me. I was also pleasantly surprised to discover the double-walled insulation after returning from a 3-hour hike to find icy cool water waiting while the rest of my car boiled in the heat. The flask even survived an accidental drop test that would have easily put my hard-plastic water bottles out of commission. It’s safe to say I’ll be holding onto this present for a long time (thanks Tiffaney!).

– Andrea Dehnke, content producer

More People Outside

Back in mid-March, doing my runs all alone at 6 a.m. was pretty grim. As the East Coast has gradually started to re-open now, it’s been great to see more cars in the lot and more runners getting back outside. Then the tennis courts re-opened and I could get my miles in with the thwack-plop from the courts in the background. Now you can use the track again, and the car lot is practically cluttered with people looking to get back to their exercise. It’s great to have some company again—even if at a distance.

– Matt Collins, illustrator

Synergee Core Sliders

I miss going to the gym for so many reasons. In addition to the joy of seeing other people, I also miss the equipment. I’ve slowly built up a small collection at home, but cost and space limitations are real. One of the things I haven’t added to home collection and miss is the ab dolly. I thought about getting one, but they are not cheap. After a little research I came across these Synergee Core Sliders. They are only $17 on Amazon and you can do almost everything you can do on the ab dolly (the rollout, for example, is not happening with these sliders). They have been the perfect way to bring back my favorite ab exercises without having to drop serious cash. They are also light and compact, so I can see myself taking them on trips in the future.

– Liz Hichens, senior digital editor

Hoka Torrents One

I’ve been easing back into running since injuring myself during the height of the stay at home orders—quarantine injuries, they’re a real thing (be ye not so stupid). This, combined with the fact that I moved to Boulder and hiking is the official city past time, has meant I’ve been spending a lot more time aggressively hiking and backpacking. I don’t really like hiking boots—unless you’re doing a multi-day long-distance trip, they seem unnecessary. Instead, I’ve ended up wearing an old pair of the original Hoka Torrents for pretty much everything. I also don’t love trail shoes—I find them bulky and overwrought—so these are the only ones I’ll wear. They’re lightweight and neutral, but with enough traction to get the job done. I wouldn’t recommend them for snow scrambling, but for going after hiking QOMs (which, apparently, exist)? Definitely.

– Kelly O’Mara, editor-in-chief