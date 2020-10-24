What We’re Loving This Week: Taco Recipes, Cycling Jackets, And Warm Socks

Every week our editors spend a lot of time swimming, biking, and running—and testing new (and old) gear. Here’s what they’re using and loving in their regular lives right now.

Buffalo and Sweet Potato Tacos

As my training for Ironman Cozumel peaks, more of my workouts are stretching into the nippier after-dark hours of fall here in Boulder. Which means I’m getting home hungry—and chilled. After a long day of work and a 15-miler, I’d love nothing more than to inhale a piping hot pizza, but well, you know, race weight. So I’ve been cooking up recipes from The Feed Zone Cookbook by cycling chefs extraordinaire Biju Thomas and Allen Lim. The Buffalo and Sweet Potato Tacos (smothered with a favorite habanero sauce) are my weekday favorite—healthy, lean, and full of flavor—with the Lamb and Chickpea Stew as a Sunday evening-into-recovery-Monday filler. Check out a sampling of other recipes from Biju and Allen here.

– Jon Dorn, general manager of the Endurance Group

Rapha Gore-tex Jacket

Morning rides are getting cold, like really really cold. And I was starting to get discouraged about training this winter — I hate the trainer — which was why I volunteered to test a bunch of winter cycling gear. This new Rapha Gore-tex jacket has been a game-changer. They just came out with this new update and so far I’m impressed. I wore it the other morning in 37 degrees, with just a light long-sleeve base layer under, and it was perfect. For colder temps, there’s significant room to keep layering underneath. I’m optimistic now I can avoid the trainer as much as possible. (Stay tuned for our story coming on what you need for winter cycling.)

– Kelly O’Mara, editor-in-chief

Swiftwick PURSUIT Four Ultralight Socks

As temperatures start to drop this fall (finally), I find myself looking for a slightly thicker sock with more coverage. Though these are advertised as “Ultralight,” it’s worth noting that these are on the thicker end of the ultralight spectrum—in the right way for shoulder seasons. While they don’t feel bulky, the added thickness seems to come from a denser fabric weave than others, not necessarily something that would fill a shoe more. And for anyone who doesn’t know it already, I’m Merino wool crazy—the fact that the toe and heel are reinforced means they won’t wear out after a month. The Pursuits are new favorites for sure.

– Chris Foster, senior editor