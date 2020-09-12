What We’re Loving This Week: Sunglasses, Trail Shoes, and Foot Rollers

Every week (every day), we spend a lot of time swim, bike, running, and all the other things too. Here’s what we’re loving right now to get the miles in and recover.

POC Aspire Clarity sunglasses

I made my previous pair of POC sunglasses last longer than anyone probably should, but they held up well for almost a decade. I realized recently that I could barely see the upcoming singletrack through the lens scratches and decided it was time for a new pair. I bought the POC Aspire Clarity and, oh my gosh, I can see so much, all the time. Even in difficult morning or sunset light, the lenses give me a clear view of what’s ahead with a massive periphery view. Also: They are so crazy light that I barely notice they’re there, and they never slip off my nose even during peak summer heat wave.

— Jené Shaw, contributing writer

Brooks Cascadia 15

When a pair of run shoes treats me well, I form a special bond with them and they forever enjoy a privileged place in my run shoe pile (and yes, it is a pile). The Brooks Cascadia 15—Brooks’ latest trail shoe offering—have gone straight to the top of the pile after being my trusted shoe for my first ultra run last Saturday. During a Fourth of July barbecue with friends, I was crazy enough to agree to do the Grand Traverse Mountain Run. Of course, it seemed like a great idea at the time—I mean, I’ve raced triathlon for 15 years, how hard could it be?! The answer: VERY. It was a 46-mile course with 9,000 feet of elevation gain in Crested Butte, Colorado. But one of the things that helped make it easier was choosing the right gear. Hello, Brooks Cascadia 15! These shoes offered impressive stability and protection on a course that was insanely challenging: rock-strewn, sandy, full of roots, water crossings, steep ascents, gnarly descents, and just about everything in between. They helped keep me upright when it felt like my world was going sideways. Oh wait, it was! These shoes have definitely become my go-to trail run shoes—although it might be a few more days yet before you find me running again.

– Emma-Kate Lidbury, managing editor

Roll R3 Foot Roller

In a time where percussive massagers and other things that hum and buzz are de rigueur, there’s something to be said for a recovery device that doesn’t need to be charged or plugged in, or (best yet!) can be used while on a Zoom call without attracting attention. The Roll R3 foot roller is a super simple-looking tool that, at first glance, looks like every other roller out there, but is actually quite novel. Because it’s an asymmetrical design, it has more utility than other foot rollers, and because it’s not spiky—like some—you can use it on other parts of your body. And because it’s so quiet and easy to employ, I end up using more than almost any of the other million high-tech devices that call my home office home.

– Chris Foster, senior editor